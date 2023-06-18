Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly damaged infrastructure at Transnet which will now cost around R1million rand to fix.
Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak.
READ: Hawks nab alleged kingpin behind Transnet oil theft, infrastructure damage
The incident took place on Thursday after the leak was discovered by security personnel.
"Besides the loss incurred by Transnet, people's lives were placed under serious danger. Criminals should bear in mind that we are talking about fuel here. Should it have happened that the land catches fire accidentally, we're going to lose a number of innocent lives," said police spokesperson Donald Mdluli.
This article first appeared on EWN : Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage
