More reports of flooding in Philippi, as City continues mop-up
As Capetonians affected by this past week's floods salvage what's left of their valuables, the City of the Cape Town is continuing mopping up operations.
There's been a respite in the wet weather, after heavy downpours caused a trail of damage in its wake.
Among the areas affected were Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Old Crossroads and Schaapkraal.
The Eerste River/Kuilsriver and Mosselbank River also burst its banks, causing flooding in those areas.
On Sunday, there were more reports of flooding in Philippi, near a graveyard and the Kampies informal settlement.
Where possible, the City’s Roads and Infrastructure Management Services will provide filling materials to assist with the elevation of dwellings’ floor levels, and equipment and resources to clear drainage channels and allow pathways for water flow out of affected areas. Communities are advised to dig trenches to direct flood water into storm-water systems and ensure effective drainage of storm-water from their dwellings.Charlotte Powell, City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson
Thousands of flood-affected residents are being relocated by the City's Human Setttlements Informal Settlement Management Department.
The city is also providing flood kits to mitigate against future flooding.
The mudslide in Hangberg in Houtbay, which affected two privately owned properties, was attended to by the City’s Roads and Infrastructure Management Service and the area has since been cleared. SASSA, DSD, NGOs and various community based organisations are assisting with humanitarian relief to affected households.Charlotte Powell, City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson
The City said it's keeping a close eye on high risk areas as more rain is expected over the next week.
To report emergencies contact the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
