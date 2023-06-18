University program exposes US students to healthcare challenges in Delft
Visiting Cape Town has been an eye-opening experience for a group of students from the United States trying to understand the inequality in South Africa's healthcare system.
The pharmacy students from the Washington State University (WSU) have been visiting Delft, through a community initiative by UWC's School of Pharmacy.
The students witnessed firsthand how severely under-resourced Delft is, but that dedicated healthcare professionals are making a difference.
The group visited a public health facility in Delft and Touching Nations, a non-profit organisation with 140 home-based carers working in collaboration with the Delft Hospital who refer patients to them.
I have much respect for my UWC pharmacy colleagues who are working hard to push for more clinical pharmacists’ involvement in the healthcare field here in South Africa. They push for the idea of working together as a full-disciplinary team alongside other healthcare professionals to help create better patient care by optimising medication regimens.Thao Tong, fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy student
I’m grateful for the opportunity. It has also been a unique cultural experience.Thao Tong, fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy student
Tong said one of the major differences in the health system in South Africa is the division between public and private sector.
Back home, our healthcare institutions are not funded by the government. However, they can receive certain grants depending on their level of involvement in government-funded healthcare programmes.Thao Tong, fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy student
The students are on an international elective rotation, which officially started on 15 May, to complete a requirement for their PharmD programme.
The visiting students have to do internships in local hospitals, but also volunteered in Delft to better understand the context, said UWC associate professor Renier Coetzee, who led the visit.
In Cape Town, they were exposed to different diseases, like HIV and TB, which is not as prevalent in their country.
“We follow a comparative health systems approach which allows for students from both countries to learn. It gives our students the opportunity to experience clinical pharmacy in a space where it is practised. The discipline is fairly underdeveloped in SA, with a lot of room for growth. Also, this specific rotation allows our students to be taught by the visiting lecturer, as our students are taking his course online.Renier Coetzee, UWC Associate Professor
