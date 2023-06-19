Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig

19 June 2023 9:09 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kourtney Kardashian
celebrity moments

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.

Congratulations... or shall we say, KARgratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian (44) and Travis Barker (47) who are expecting their first child together.

On 18 June, the mother of three announced that she was expecting her fourth child with a handmade sign, saying, "I'm pregnant" which she displayed as her husband, Travis Barker, performed on stage - so cute.

Kardashian shared this moment with the public on her Instagram too.

A little later, Kardashian shared another post expressing their gratitude with pictures of Barker embracing her baby bump.

A little over 14 years ago, the Blink 182 drummer escaped a fiery plane crash. The accident occurred while the private jet was attempting to depart from Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina, leaving the musician badly injured - and look at him now... a dad-to-be, again!

Both Kardashian and Barker already have kids from previous relationships but this will be their first child together.

Kardashian shared Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8) with Scott Disick while Barker shares Landon (19) and Alabama (17) with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

On the season three premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kourtney spoke about their dream to have a child together and their fertility journey, saying that they've tried in-vitro fertilization but gave up on the process.

The social media star continued to say, "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

And it happened!

Kardashian fans and celebs rushed to the comments section to wish the couple happy vibes.

Boom, Pregnant! GIFfrom Pregnant GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig




