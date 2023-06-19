[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig
Congratulations... or shall we say, KARgratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian (44) and Travis Barker (47) who are expecting their first child together.
On 18 June, the mother of three announced that she was expecting her fourth child with a handmade sign, saying, "I'm pregnant" which she displayed as her husband, Travis Barker, performed on stage - so cute.
Kardashian shared this moment with the public on her Instagram too.
A little later, Kardashian shared another post expressing their gratitude with pictures of Barker embracing her baby bump.
A little over 14 years ago, the Blink 182 drummer escaped a fiery plane crash. The accident occurred while the private jet was attempting to depart from Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina, leaving the musician badly injured - and look at him now... a dad-to-be, again!
Both Kardashian and Barker already have kids from previous relationships but this will be their first child together.
Kardashian shared Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8) with Scott Disick while Barker shares Landon (19) and Alabama (17) with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
On the season three premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kourtney spoke about their dream to have a child together and their fertility journey, saying that they've tried in-vitro fertilization but gave up on the process.
The social media star continued to say, "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."
And it happened!
Kardashian fans and celebs rushed to the comments section to wish the couple happy vibes.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cto90yYpG1Z/?hl=en
More from Entertainment
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar!
Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know.Read More
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest
Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hits from yesteryear.Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More