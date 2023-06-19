Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
Africa Melane speaks with the CEO and shareholder of Sotheby's International Realty in SA, Yael Geffen, about current property trends.
The latest data in South Africa indicates that more people under the age of 25 (Generation Z) are opting to invest their money in property, accounting for 3.75% of the homebuyers' market.
Young adults earning foreign currency and people getting financial assistance from their parents are driving the trend, says Geffen.
Ravenswood in Boksburg, Moreleta Park in Pretoria, Bryanston in Sandton and Olifantsvlei in Johannesburg are just some of their favourite suburbs.
There are two types of Gen Z buyers:
· Those working aboard earning foreign currency purchase property as an investment.
· Those who are actively participating in the local workforce and are looking for a place to live.
[The first] are probably looking at turning a property into an Airbnb so that when they do come to visit, they can use it. It allows them the flexibility to visit home and then leave.Yael Geffen, CEO and shareholder – Sotheby’s International Realty
The latter is looking for more mixed-use residential units that have easy accessibility – an increase in residential parks popping up across the country is the result, Geffen says.
Another noticeable age group are those between the ages of 26 and 35 who account for 29.5% of homebuyers this year.
It is exciting because a home is a great asset, whether it is an investment property or residential property to live in, and I am glad that they are appreciating and recognising that.Yael Geffen, CEO and shareholder – Sotheby’s International Realty
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134273679_happy-young-husband-lifting-excited-wife-celebrating-moving-day-with-cardboard-boxes-proud-overjoyed.html?term=young%2Bhome%2Bbuyers&vti=nkt4ffz5v0i2ciyr3v-1-16
More from MyMoney Online
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)
In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?Read More
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.Read More
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year
The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'
Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing.Read More
Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Investing is like a rollercoaster, but don't get off' - finance expert
Warren Ingram (cofounder of Galileo Capital) says that, as inflation rises, it's NOT a good idea to stop investing.Read More