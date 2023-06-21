R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Nuclear-reliant system will cost consumers more than a mix of renewable sources Gwede Mantashe has called on South Africans to embrace nuclear power as part of the solution to the country's energy crisis. 21 June 2023 2:40 PM
Improving access to care is crucial to SA meeting its 95-95-95 HIV target In 2021, in Sub-saharan Africa, every two minutes an adolescent girl or young woman was newly infected with HIV. 21 June 2023 12:22 PM
Good cop, bad cop: Is police work a calling and how many of our cops have it? Those who are there just because they want a job are not really tested, says crime and policing expert Professor Simon Howell. 21 June 2023 10:06 AM
View all Local
‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’ The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend. 21 June 2023 3:07 PM
'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job? News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile. 21 June 2023 10:37 AM
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola C... 20 June 2023 11:09 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs' Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict. 21 June 2023 2:48 PM
No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together. 21 June 2023 12:55 PM
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers... 21 June 2023 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Ada... 20 June 2023 8:31 PM
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year... 20 June 2023 8:13 PM
'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership. 20 June 2023 5:48 PM
View all Sport
From NY to SA: Sex And The City creator heads to Mzansi for one-woman show Meet the real Carrie Bradshaw! Candace Bushnell, creator of 'Sex And The City' has announced show dates for Johannesburg and Cape... 21 June 2023 1:09 PM
Africa’s first animated sci-fi series is coming to Disney+ ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ is bringing futuristic African stories to Disney+. 21 June 2023 12:45 PM
12 songs turning 30 years old in 2023: If they were people, they'd be millenials It's World Music Day today - these top 12 songs turn 30 years old this year and we can't believe it. 21 June 2023 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
At least 94 dead as India experiences severe heatwave Temperatures in northern and eastern India have reached 46 degrees Celsius. 21 June 2023 12:49 PM
Taiwan kindergarten teachers under investigation for drugging pupils It's believed that the teachers used cough syrups to sedate the children. 21 June 2023 11:48 AM
How African leaders in Sierra Leone helped end transatlantic slave trade There's a misconception that Britain was first to abolish the slave trade, which was used to justify the spread of colonial rule. 21 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé

21 June 2023 12:34 PM
by Simangele Legodi
Tags:
Home Affairs
Drug dealing
Immigration officials

Drug-busting show 'Sizokthola' follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.

JOHANNESBURG - Drug-busting TV show _Sizokthola _recently uncovered potential corruption within the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

_Sizokthola _follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.

In the latest episode, which aired last Sunday, an immigration officer from the North West was profiled for allegedly working with drug dealers. She was also accused of selling South African identity documents for R50,000.

She was found to have screenshots of official DHA documents in her phone, and when asked, she said she was checking if papers for her husband's friend were ready.

Additionally, she was found with multiple IDs, including two belonging to her, two belonging to her daughters, two of her husband, and one belonging to the woman who is currently married to her husband.

After the episode aired, viewers called on the DHA to take tough action against the immigration officer, venting their frustration with illegally obtained South African IDs.

DGA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's spokesperson Siya Qoza acknowledged the episode in question to Eyewitness News. Qoza said the department would investigate the claims made by Sizokthola, and that updates would follow as more information became available.


This article first appeared on EWN : R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé




Image source: supplied

Harvard vs. MIT: American students compete to be 'ultimate braaibroodjie champs'

21 June 2023 2:48 PM

Three Knife Capital interns from some prestigious universities in the US were tasked to make braaibroodjies, here's the verdict.

Image source: screenshot of video from Castle Lager's website, castlelager.co.za

[WATCH] Castle Lager feeds the nation by turning beer into bread

21 June 2023 2:23 PM

Castle Lager's latest campaign in collaboration with Ogilvy wins gold at Cannes Lions for its impact on South Africans.

eusebiojtorres/123rf

No wash movement: Some people going as long as 6 MONTHS without doing laundry

21 June 2023 12:55 PM

Washing clothes can be such a chore, so some people are choosing to skip it all together.

Image source: Screengrab from itckets.co.za

Decorex Africa celebrates 30 years of design concepts and technology at CTICC

21 June 2023 11:19 AM

Bielle Bellingham from Decorex Africa speaks on the design-focused event happening in Cape Town from 22 to 25 June.

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

Celeb chef BANS vegans from his restaurant in Australia: 'Yep. I'm done.'

21 June 2023 11:11 AM

Celebrity chef John Mountain posted on social media that vegans are banned from his restaurant after a meal dispute.

© wildstrawberry/123rf.com

Winter is coming? Nope, WINTER IS HERE as today marks the Winter Solstice

21 June 2023 9:57 AM

Feeling cold, like cold to your bones cold? It's because the Winter Solstice - with its shortest day and longest night - is here!

Photo by cottonbro studio/pexels.com

Nama-stay at home yoga moves + cheap yoga spots in Cape Town and Jozi

21 June 2023 9:09 AM

It's International Yoga Day today! We've got some easy moves for you to try at home and affordable spots to try out too.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Cape Town libraries to participate in CODING TOURNAMENT

21 June 2023 7:39 AM

Various Cape Town library teams will be taking part in a Library Coding Network tournament on Mandela Day (18 July).

FILE: According to a study, 25% of matrics in affluent schools vape. Picture: Krystian Graba from Pixabay

Vapes are DESIGNED TO BE ADDICTIVE. Here's what parents and schools can do...

21 June 2023 7:15 AM

The use of vaping products by school children has become a widespread issue at schools across the country.

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 20 June 2023

21 June 2023 5:18 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

