R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
JOHANNESBURG - Drug-busting TV show _Sizokthola _recently uncovered potential corruption within the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).
_Sizokthola _follows presenter Xolani Khumalo while he raids the businesses and homes of suspected drug dealers with the help of police officials.
In the latest episode, which aired last Sunday, an immigration officer from the North West was profiled for allegedly working with drug dealers. She was also accused of selling South African identity documents for R50,000.
She was found to have screenshots of official DHA documents in her phone, and when asked, she said she was checking if papers for her husband's friend were ready.
Additionally, she was found with multiple IDs, including two belonging to her, two belonging to her daughters, two of her husband, and one belonging to the woman who is currently married to her husband.
💔💔 Xolani is really fixing the country...#Sizokthola pic.twitter.com/hNSUYOrwrW' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 19, 2023
After the episode aired, viewers called on the DHA to take tough action against the immigration officer, venting their frustration with illegally obtained South African IDs.
DGA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's spokesperson Siya Qoza acknowledged the episode in question to Eyewitness News. Qoza said the department would investigate the claims made by Sizokthola, and that updates would follow as more information became available.
A whole Immigration Officer at the Department of Home Affairs sells drugs with her Nigerian boyfriend. She helps her boyfriend to aid illegal immigrants to fraudulently enter into the country. We're such a banana republic. 💔🤦🏽 #sizokthola pic.twitter.com/NyPrQbQTAJ' MAGABOKE (@RealMagMoh) June 18, 2023
This disgusting woman shud be given 25 yrs in jail for treason! She sold identity documents & passports to illegal foreigners for yrs!' 🇿🇦 iScathulo SePhara 👞 (@ISephara) June 19, 2023
People like you & me stand in long ques daily at Home Affairs meanwhile "system is offline" lapho she is busy processing foreigners💔 #Sizokthola pic.twitter.com/3a74mXIbII
This is the kind of filth we have in this country. Not only selling drugs but helping foreigners get documents illegally. She must be dealt with and made an example of. #Sizokthola pic.twitter.com/qP79qv7S1U' Vernon Naidoo (@VernonNaidoo242) June 18, 2023
The Home Affairs government system was found on her Phone,She makes IDs for Nigerians,Zimbabweans,Burundi,Foreigners Please She doing misconduct RETWEET her Image until she is arrested #sizokthola #sizokuthola pic.twitter.com/AzuzSGxYnf' IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) June 18, 2023
There you have it South Africans, our country is being sold for a mere R50K!!' South Africans First 🇿🇦💚 (@SirMakhubo) June 18, 2023
The drug dealer has a relationship and children with a an immigration officer who happens to run a syndicate in Home Affairs to enable illegal immigrants to obtain IDs and Citizenship!#Sizokthola pic.twitter.com/UsDooJ9YEN
So Nigerians drug dealers are selling SA ID for R50 000 to other African Migrants?' Mabu🇿🇦 (@MabuMonyela) June 18, 2023
All they do is to find one dumb SA woman working @HomeAffairsSA while they make millions selling SA identities. Corruption enabled by unpatriotic stupid SA women #Sizokthola pic.twitter.com/7Z7GC23TaO
This article first appeared on EWN : R50k for ID? Home Affairs probing alleged corruption after 'Sizokthola' exposé
