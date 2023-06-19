Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that his country's counteroffensive against Russian invaders had begun.

However, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukraine may have temporarily halted its counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to reassess its tactics.

ISW previously said that Ukraine has not yet committed the majority of available forces to counteroffensive operations, in addition to its main efforts not yet being launched.

This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Nothing's absolutely confirmed...it's been a stop-start. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

