Three years after assault, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini still awaits justice
John Maytham interviews Nic Dlamini, pro-cyclist and victim of SANParks assault and Martyn Davies, friend of Dlamini.
In December 2019, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini was involved in an altercation with five SANParks rangers, leaving him with a broken arm.
Dlamini was injured when Table Mountain National Park rangers detained him for allegedly failing to pay the entrance fee at the Silvermine section of the park where he was cycling.
The said five were placed on precautionary suspension and under investigation.
Nearly three-and-a-half years later, Dlamini is still waiting for justice to prevail.
WARNING! Some may find the below footage disturbing.
Wtf @TableMountainNP @SANParks @VanHaywood. Someone just broke Nic Dlamini’s arm pic.twitter.com/oYQGiTNUPM' Lawrence (@larrymontana) December 27, 2019
This is what @SANParks officials have done to a potential Olympic athlete’s arm. @nich_dlamini WAS possibly going to be THE 1ST BLACK SOUTH AFRICAN to take part in the Tour de France you stupid assholes!!!!!!!! @CyrilRamaphosa @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/lLS1EStpYK' Instagram: @vanhaywood (@VanHaywood) December 27, 2019
Dlamini says that up until today he has not received any communication, including an apology, from SANParks.
He adds that the accident has not only taken a toll on his body, but on his finances as well.
Davies says that the common theme of a lack of accountability in the country must "come to an end" to ensure that justice is served.
CapeTalk has reached out to SANParks for an interview, however, the request was denied.
Any right-thinking person would say that this is just unacceptable.Martyn Davies, friend of Dlamini
My lawyers have been in contact with them [SANParks] many times and it's been very slow on their side to be active.Nic Dlamini, pro-cyclist and victim of SANParks assault
It's really impacted me and it's really been frustrating.Nic Dlamini, pro-cyclist and victim of SANParks assault
We live in a country where we lack leadership.Nic Dlamini, pro-cyclist and victim of SANParks assault
