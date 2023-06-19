‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
Bongani Bingwa speaks to MultiChoice General Entertainment CEO, Nomsa Philiso.
The highly anticipated drama series, 'Shaka iLembe', based on the legacy of Shaka Zulu, has finally debuted after seven years in the making.
The 12-part series was brought to life by a phenomenal cast, which includes two of South Africa’s biggest stars, Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi and Lemogang Tsipa as King Shaka Zulu.
They gave it their all, there is not a single person that we cast that did not appreciate being on this production and it’s just been truly humbling.Nomsa Philiso, General Entertainment CEO – MultiChoice
One of the challenges the team encountered was how to tell the story in their own way because many of the previous stories were told at the height of Shaka’s reign, Philiso says.
The team relied heavily on historians and the royal family to tell the story.
We wanted to tell it [the story] from the perspective of where the man came from and we are going to tell it in our own language, in the way that we believe can be as authentic as possible.Nomsa Philiso, General Entertainment CEO – MultiChoice
Catch 'Shaka iLembe' on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.
Scroll above to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch)
We've compiled a list of five-star Pilates spots in Cape Town (prices included).Read More
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.Read More
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar!
Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know.Read More
Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest
Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Righard van Jaarsveld listening to the best 80's & 90's music
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, as they play their favourite hits from yesteryear.Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More