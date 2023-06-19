Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch)
Let's be honest, exercising in the heart of winter can become a schlep, but if you have the right exercise, getting out of your warm bed will be more tolerable.
If you're someone that isn't necessarily a fan of burpees or running up and down, Pilates may be for you!
Pilates involves precise movements (and trust me, you'll feel every muscle burn) and specific breathing techniques that is said to improve flexibility, strength, endorphins and endurance.
We've compiled a list of top Pilates spots (men are welcome too) all around Cape Town.
Nova Core – 5 out of 5
Nova Core is a Pilates and Barre studio situated in the heart of Cape Town, founded in 2020 by professional dancer, Nicola Lubbe.
They offer:
- Pilates
- Barre Strong
- Barre Boost
- Reformer Pilates
- Stretch
Rates:
- Drop-in: R160
- 5 class pass: R700
- 10 class pass: R1200
- Unlimited: R950
- Students get a 10% discount
Location: 47 De Villiers Street, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001
I've personally tried their Barre Strong class which targets a specific muscle group by pulsing or holding a position until the muscle is fatigued – and by the end of the class my legs could no longer keep my body up (in the BEST way, of course).
To book a class, click here.
The Movement Lab – 5 out of 5
The Movement Lab is 'debunking the myth that Pilates is easy' by offering 'morning wholesomeness' in an 'incredibly safe space', says an avid attendee.
If you're unable to go to their studios in Claremont or Sea Point, they offer online classes for you to take from the comfort of your home.
They offer:
- Group reformer
- Group mat
- Group barre amplified
- Prenatal Pilates
Rates:
- Combo: R2150 for 5 x Reformer classes and 5 x Mat/ Barre/ Fit Flow/ Cardio Sculpt classes
- Monthly unlimited mat and barre packages: R1800 for unlimited Mat/ Barre/ Cardio Sculpt and Fit Flow classes for one month from the date of purchase
Claremont location: 18 Toffie Lane
Sea Point location: 202B Main Road
To view more, click here.
Fit Panda – 5 out of 5
If you're in the Southern Suburbs, this one is for you!
Fit Panda studio 'aims to create a space for happy movement, where we can find a mental and emotional state of well being.'
They offer group and private Pilates, Barre and Bounce sessions, along with stretch, Burlesque and floor work classes.
They offer:
- Group and private Pilates
- Barre and Bounce sessions
- Stretch
- Burlesque
- Floor work
Rates:
- First session is free (who doesn't like free things)
- Drop-in: R190
- 1 session per week: R145
- 2 sessions per week: R135 per session
- 3 sessions per week: R125 per session
- 4 sessions per week: R115 per session
- 5 sessions per week: R105 per session
Location: 104 2nd Avenue, Harfield Village, Claremont 7708
For more information, click here.
Our wallets may be tight, but our booties can be tighter!
Source : Supplied
More from Lifestyle
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?Read More