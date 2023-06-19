Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch)





Let's be honest, exercising in the heart of winter can become a schlep, but if you have the right exercise, getting out of your warm bed will be more tolerable.

If you're someone that isn't necessarily a fan of burpees or running up and down, Pilates may be for you!

Pilates involves precise movements (and trust me, you'll feel every muscle burn) and specific breathing techniques that is said to improve flexibility, strength, endorphins and endurance.

We've compiled a list of top Pilates spots (men are welcome too) all around Cape Town.

Nova Core – 5 out of 5

Nova Core is a Pilates and Barre studio situated in the heart of Cape Town, founded in 2020 by professional dancer, Nicola Lubbe.

They offer:

Pilates

Barre Strong

Barre Boost

Reformer Pilates

Stretch

Rates:

Drop-in: R160

5 class pass: R700

10 class pass: R1200

Unlimited: R950

Students get a 10% discount

Location: 47 De Villiers Street, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, 8001

I've personally tried their Barre Strong class which targets a specific muscle group by pulsing or holding a position until the muscle is fatigued – and by the end of the class my legs could no longer keep my body up (in the BEST way, of course).

To book a class, click here.

The Movement Lab – 5 out of 5

The Movement Lab is 'debunking the myth that Pilates is easy' by offering 'morning wholesomeness' in an 'incredibly safe space', says an avid attendee.

If you're unable to go to their studios in Claremont or Sea Point, they offer online classes for you to take from the comfort of your home.

They offer:

Group reformer

Group mat

Group barre amplified

Prenatal Pilates

Rates:

Combo: R2150 for 5 x Reformer classes and 5 x Mat/ Barre/ Fit Flow/ Cardio Sculpt classes

Monthly unlimited mat and barre packages: R1800 for unlimited Mat/ Barre/ Cardio Sculpt and Fit Flow classes for one month from the date of purchase

Claremont location: 18 Toffie Lane

Sea Point location: 202B Main Road

To view more, click here.

Fit Panda – 5 out of 5

If you're in the Southern Suburbs, this one is for you!

Fit Panda studio 'aims to create a space for happy movement, where we can find a mental and emotional state of well being.'

They offer group and private Pilates, Barre and Bounce sessions, along with stretch, Burlesque and floor work classes.

They offer:

Group and private Pilates

Barre and Bounce sessions

Stretch

Burlesque

Floor work

Rates:

First session is free (who doesn't like free things)

Drop-in: R190

1 session per week: R145

2 sessions per week: R135 per session

3 sessions per week: R125 per session

4 sessions per week: R115 per session

5 sessions per week: R105 per session

Location: 104 2nd Avenue, Harfield Village, Claremont 7708

For more information, click here.

Our wallets may be tight, but our booties can be tighter!