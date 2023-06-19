



Bongani Bingwa chats to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including boys wearing skirts in protest of their schools’ ‘no shorts’ policy during a heatwave. (Skip to 3:56)

Teenage boys in Wales have taken a stand against their schools’ ‘no shorts’ policies during the current heatwave.

With temperatures reaching upward of 25°C across the UK in the last week, learners say they have been ‘sweltering’ in their black trousers during classes.

The boys have instead opted for skirts as they are part of the school’s dress code.

With the support of their parents, the boys have called on teachers to be more flexible with the dress code.

I mean the Greek army wears skirts, the Roman army used to do it, it's normal for kilt-wearing Scots... are you convinced? You’re probably sitting there in your skirt now enjoying the breeze. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.

This article first appeared on 702 : Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave