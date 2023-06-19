[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's online trends including a super limited microscopic "Louis Vuitton" dupe or "lil' Louis" as it's called because it's "smaller than a grain of sea salt" and comes with a microscope.
[Skip to 07:20 for Friedman's report on this one below.]
It's true, MSCHF made a microscopic fake 'Louis Vuitton' handbag that can only be seen with a microscope.
Why?
Friedman says, MSCHF which stands for "miscellaneous mischief" is a New York based art and media company, founded in 2018, known for creating viral and controversial products and projects that often spark public debate and generate a lot of media attention - hence the world's smallest bag.
Friedman says, their aim is "to do things that make you think... like installation art."
This time, they've created the tiniest "designer" green bag smaller than a grain of sea salt with the "Louis Vuitton" logo on it which will go on auction... for lots of money, probably.
Take a look below.
So, what does it mean?
Friedman says, even though the bag is microscopic, some people will buy it just to say that they've bought it or had the money to buy it as a "status symbol" that designer bags are known to exude.
Friedman adds that this "art piece" highlights the fact that we'll talk about anything (microscopic handbags included) over "important" real-world issues.
Why is this what we are focusing on when the world has so many important things to worry about? Why do people put such emphasis on consumerist products with this status attached?Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
Friedman and Ford both agree that they can't see the value in designer anything as status symbols, adding that, "it says so much about the wearer."
Scroll up to listen to all of today's trends.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CtehXZEuZY-/
More from Lifestyle
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch)
We've compiled a list of five-star Pilates spots in Cape Town (prices included).Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?Read More