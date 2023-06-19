Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Pippa Hudson speaks with Derek Watts, Carte Blanche producer.
Watts has been involved with Carte Blanche since 1988 before he decided to take a pause for his health.
He says he has been receiving treatment for cancer for months before he picked up sepsis on 19 March.
I was coping and doing the show and it was all working until sepsis reared its ugly head. That is what has really flattened me but we're getting there.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche producer
He adds that it came as a shock how quickly he went from feeling fine to so incredibly ill.
Watts says when he contracted sepsis, he was fine one morning and planned to go for a quadbike ride, and then suddenly collapsed.
You are down and out. It is weird.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche producer
Despite the toll that this illness has been taking, he says that he has great people looking out for him.
The family has been fantastic.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche producer
The one thing they say about sepsis is that you have got to take it easy.Derek Watts, Carte Blanche producer
After 35 years with Carte Blanche, he has experienced so many incredible things and told so many amazing stories.
He says one of his favourite moments so far was landing on the George Washington aircraft carrier and interviewing Mark Shuttleworth, the first South African to travel to space as a space tourist.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://twitter.com/carteblanchetv/status/1667956109666144259
