Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
Clarence Ford interviews African Futurist, Dr Roze Phillips (skip to 5:10).
According to the United Nations, more than half of global population growth between now and 2050 is expected to occur in Africa.
It's predicted that by 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa will have 21.6% of the world’s population, making it the largest number in the world.
By 2030, Africa's working age-population (between 15 and 65) is expected to exceed 1 billion and reach 1.1 billion by 2035.
On top of this, Africa will have the youngest population of the world.
RELATED: Youth Month: Five easy ways to start making extra cash
But with the unemployment rate currently sitting at 46.5% for the first quarter of the year, Phillips says that the boom in Africa’s young population could result in either a demographic dividend or a demographic time-bomb.
Phillips says that if we don't address and tackle unemployment in the country, it's just a disaster waiting to happen.
RELATED: 'A generational catastrophe': 8 out of 10 grade 4 pupils can't read for meaning
If you hear about education of our young people, you actually realise how deeply we have let our young people down...shame on us.Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist
It's dire...we're depriving them of their dignity.Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist
One day we will wake up and our country will be an old age home and a kindergarten.Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Min An
More from Local
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.Read More
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.Read More
'How do you guys operate a police station without data?'
Sniper Security has released a recording of a conversation with an on duty SAPS officer at Lansdowne police station.Read More
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund.Read More
Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard
If the copper has been smuggled out in another way, then a ban on the export of copper is of no consequence, says Donald MacKay.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain'
Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist.Read More
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'
MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope.Read More
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there'
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery.Read More
Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch)
We've compiled a list of five-star Pilates spots in Cape Town (prices included).Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.Read More
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More