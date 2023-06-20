Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?





Clarence Ford interviews African Futurist, Dr Roze Phillips (skip to 5:10).

According to the United Nations, more than half of global population growth between now and 2050 is expected to occur in Africa.

It's predicted that by 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa will have 21.6% of the world’s population, making it the largest number in the world.

By 2030, Africa's working age-population (between 15 and 65) is expected to exceed 1 billion and reach 1.1 billion by 2035.

On top of this, Africa will have the youngest population of the world.

But with the unemployment rate currently sitting at 46.5% for the first quarter of the year, Phillips says that the boom in Africa’s young population could result in either a demographic dividend or a demographic time-bomb.

Phillips says that if we don't address and tackle unemployment in the country, it's just a disaster waiting to happen.

If you hear about education of our young people, you actually realise how deeply we have let our young people down...shame on us. Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist

It's dire...we're depriving them of their dignity. Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist

One day we will wake up and our country will be an old age home and a kindergarten. Dr Roze Phillips, African Futurist

