8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you





By now it is pretty easy to differentiate between which foods are good for us versus those that are bad.

The more processed, sugar and unnatural ingredients they contain, the unhealthier.

There are however some foods that you may be avoiding that can actually have great health benefits (consumed within moderation of course).

Speaking to Glamour, Fedhealth Principal Officer Jeremy Yatt shares eight foods that are actually good for your health.

Popcorn

While most might associate popcorn with movies and kids parties, it is actually a great source of vitamin B, manganese and magnesium.

As an added bonus, it also contains antioxidants, perfect for boosting your immune system.

Honey

Not all sweet things are bad for you, honey included.

While it does contain sugar, it also has vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and antioxidants.

Combined these can make a great ant-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agent.

Chocolate

Not all chocolates are created equally.

Dark chocolate contains less sugar and more cocoa which contain flavonoids that can lower blood pressure, improve circulation, and make you less susceptible to heart disease.

Eggs

Eggs are not only easy to whip up but they also contain protein, vitamins and minerals that are essential for a balanced diet.

Avocado

Now while avocados are a love-hate, it does contain ‘good’ fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that can help to lower levels of bad cholesterol.

They are also filled with many nutrients such as fibre, magnesium, potassium and vitamins.

Potatoes

There is a misconception that all carb-filled foods are bad for you but that’s not always the case.

Potatoes actually contain ‘good’ carbohydrates that don’t raise your blood glucose easily, unlike other carbs like white bread, biscuits and sugary drinks.

They are also high in vitamin C and potassium which helps keep our heart muscles and nervous system healthy.

Even the skin has great benefits, it contains fibre that is key to digestive health.

Whole milk

Plant-based, nut and oat milk alternatives are hugely popular but whole full fat milk has large amounts of vitamin A and D.

Bread

Like most of the food on this list, bread can actually be healthy depending on the ingredients and how it's made.

For example, wholegrain sourdough is packed with iron and fibre in comparison to a loaf of white bread which doesn’t have any nutritional value and can spike your blood sugar.

This article first appeared on 947 : 8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you