What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Wandile Sihlobo, Chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.
A strong agricultural sector is important for the country’s development.
However, there have been some barriers to transforming this sector.
Sihlobo says there is a fair amount of work that needs to be done, and there is room to improve the agricultural sector’s transformation.
I think the sector can do better.Wandile Sihlobo, Chief economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
He says that one of the issues with agriculture is that black farmers are only producing between 10% and 15% of the overall food production.
This raises questions about why nearly three decades after democracy that number is still so low, and how the agricultural sector can move forward in a sustainable way.
According to Sihlobo, one part of the problem is the slow progress that is being made with regards to land reform.
In addition to this, he says there needs to be improvements to infrastructure and better financial support for farmers in order to drive transformation.
That lies in the hands of both the government, but also the private sector.Wandile Sihlobo, Chief economist - Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148020129_industrial-3d-illustration-of-green-rural-agricultural-combine-harvester-on-field-with-south-africa-.html?vti=n6awlcz34ftp27dwsk-1-20
