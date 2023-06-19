Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'





Mike Wills speaks with Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst.

Ramaphosa, along with a delegation of African leaders, travelled to Ukraine and Russia to try and negotiate peace.

South Africa has claimed a neutral stance on the war, although many countries have perceived them as siding with Russia.

I think it suits Ramaphosa in a way. It looks like he is trying to mediate conflict there. It takes off some of the pressure on him that is coming from the US. Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst

Whether this will achieve anything of course is hugely doubtful. Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst

Over the weekend the delegation met with both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

However, the attempts at a peace talk did not go according to plan and Ramaphosa was not particularly well received by either leader.

Fabricius says there was also no discussion between Ramaphosa and Putin around the Brics summit in August.

This is a very difficult moment in South African diplomacy. Peter Fabricius, Foreign Affairs analyst

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Hichilema of Zambia addressed the media at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Friday 16 June 2023. Picture: GCIS.

In addition to the actual peace talks not seeming to achieve their goal, there was also an issue with an airplane carrying journalists and security personnel to the talks.

The plane arrived in Poland, but passengers were not allowed to disembark or travel on to the peace talks, leaving the group stuck on the plane for more than 25 hours.

