WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything' President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war. 19 June 2023 4:28 PM
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding to... 19 June 2023 3:54 PM
More relief arrives for flood-stricken WC communities Gift of the Givers volunteers are unloading food parcels, mattresses, and toiletries from a gift of the givers truck. 19 June 2023 3:30 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace' It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa. 19 June 2023 9:43 AM
View all Politics
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing leg... 19 June 2023 7:20 PM
View all Business
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there' Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery. 19 June 2023 2:22 PM
Three life-changing Pilates spots in Cape Town (this isn't a stretch) We've compiled a list of five-star Pilates spots in Cape Town (prices included). 19 June 2023 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023 John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup. 19 June 2023 11:06 AM
French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win Montjane and Kamiji took down the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen with a thrilling 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 victory. 17 June 2023 7:33 PM
View all Sport
‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough. 19 June 2023 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker. 19 June 2023 9:09 AM
Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar! Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know. 19 June 2023 9:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract

19 June 2023 7:20 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
LPG Gas

Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rajen Singh, CEO of Sunrise Energy.

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage in the Western Cape seems to have been avoided this winter, despite a local importer terminating its contract with the Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay with immediate effect.

Vita Gas, which imports and distributes LPG in South Africa has for several years been in legal battles with Sunrise Energy.

The termination of the contract means it will no longer import LPG into the country.

"Vita Gas deeply regrets that it has not been possible to find a mutually acceptable way forward. Sunrise Energy has, for over three years, sought to terminate the contract and, whilst Vita Gas contests the validity of Sunrise Energy’s arguments, the lengthy and ongoing legal actions against Vita Gas have made the situation untenable", the company said in a statement.

azalia/123rf
azalia/123rf

"Vita Gas appreciates that, for local distributors, its decision is likely to lead to some short-term supply issues and therefore, subject to Sunrise Energy’s prior agreement, it is willing to continue to supply LPG via the terminal for a period of time. Sunrise Energy has advised that it has a number of other interested parties wishing to utilise the terminal for imports so it is envisaged that any such new arrangements would be short term only."

However, Sunrise Energy CEO, Rajen Singh says the Sunrise LPG terminal in Saldanha remains fully operational and available to receive both vessel imports and truck dispatch of LPG to the market.

With Sunrise Energy, the steps that we've taken to mitigate the shortfall. An LPG vessel sailing into the port of Saldanha tomorrow, subject to weather conditions.

Rajen Singh, CEO of Sunrise Energy.

We have had to find an alternative supplier to fill that gap in an emergency situation. So to mitigate the shortfall, we have had other suppliers come to the rescue.

Rajen Singh, CEO of Sunrise Energy.

Listen to the audio for more.




19 June 2023 7:20 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
LPG Gas

More from Business

Nine times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce.

How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career

19 June 2023 8:21 PM

Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wall charger: Image: 123rf

Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?

19 June 2023 7:27 PM

With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rolffimages/123rf.com

US and China pledge to stabilise sour relationship following high-level talks

19 June 2023 7:02 PM

U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken visited Beijing where he met Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?

19 June 2023 3:20 PM

The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?

19 June 2023 1:15 PM

South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data

19 June 2023 10:10 AM

The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© feverpitched/123rf.com

The benefits of renting during tough economic times

18 June 2023 10:57 AM

High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook image of Ndabenhle Ntshangase, co-founder and CEO of AirStudent

Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business

15 June 2023 9:15 PM

With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dookdui/123rf.com

If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected

15 June 2023 8:12 PM

Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence

15 June 2023 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

More relief arrives for flood-stricken WC communities

Local

Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'

Local

[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

FF Plus demands answers on firearms and ammunition on board peace mission flight

20 June 2023 12:22 AM

GDE says over a quarter million grades 1 and 8 applications processed so far

19 June 2023 11:49 PM

WC flood affected communities slowly picking up the pieces - MEC Bredell

19 June 2023 11:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA