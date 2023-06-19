WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rajen Singh, CEO of Sunrise Energy.

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage in the Western Cape seems to have been avoided this winter, despite a local importer terminating its contract with the Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay with immediate effect.

Vita Gas, which imports and distributes LPG in South Africa has for several years been in legal battles with Sunrise Energy.

The termination of the contract means it will no longer import LPG into the country.

"Vita Gas deeply regrets that it has not been possible to find a mutually acceptable way forward. Sunrise Energy has, for over three years, sought to terminate the contract and, whilst Vita Gas contests the validity of Sunrise Energy’s arguments, the lengthy and ongoing legal actions against Vita Gas have made the situation untenable", the company said in a statement.

azalia/123rf

"Vita Gas appreciates that, for local distributors, its decision is likely to lead to some short-term supply issues and therefore, subject to Sunrise Energy’s prior agreement, it is willing to continue to supply LPG via the terminal for a period of time. Sunrise Energy has advised that it has a number of other interested parties wishing to utilise the terminal for imports so it is envisaged that any such new arrangements would be short term only."

However, Sunrise Energy CEO, Rajen Singh says the Sunrise LPG terminal in Saldanha remains fully operational and available to receive both vessel imports and truck dispatch of LPG to the market.

With Sunrise Energy, the steps that we've taken to mitigate the shortfall. An LPG vessel sailing into the port of Saldanha tomorrow, subject to weather conditions. Rajen Singh, CEO of Sunrise Energy.

We have had to find an alternative supplier to fill that gap in an emergency situation. So to mitigate the shortfall, we have had other suppliers come to the rescue. Rajen Singh, CEO of Sunrise Energy.

