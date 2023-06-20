Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'

20 June 2023 6:20 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Unemployment
Personal finance
UIF

Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.

John Perlman speaks with two frustrated 702 listeners who have been struggling to get their UIF.

One caller, Fortune from Germiston, says he submitted a UIF claim on 20 March and he has still received nothing.

He followed up to confirm that all his documents were in order, which they were, but there has still been nothing for months.

Every time he tried to chase the issue people told him they would escalate his complaint, but nothing ever happened.

Nobody seems to care… nobody comes back with an answer.

Fortune from Germiston

He says has used all his savings and is struggling to get by.

Another caller, Grace from Roodepoort, says she had a similar issue late last year.

She applied in September and over the next nine months, nothing happened. When she phoned her calls were frequently dropped and there was no resolution.

© sifotography/123rf.com
© sifotography/123rf.com

It is incredibly disheartening. It is incredibly challenging as well to go through something like that and feel you have no recourse.

Grace from Roodepoort

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'




