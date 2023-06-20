UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'
John Perlman speaks with two frustrated 702 listeners who have been struggling to get their UIF.
One caller, Fortune from Germiston, says he submitted a UIF claim on 20 March and he has still received nothing.
He followed up to confirm that all his documents were in order, which they were, but there has still been nothing for months.
Every time he tried to chase the issue people told him they would escalate his complaint, but nothing ever happened.
Nobody seems to care… nobody comes back with an answer.Fortune from Germiston
He says has used all his savings and is struggling to get by.
Another caller, Grace from Roodepoort, says she had a similar issue late last year.
She applied in September and over the next nine months, nothing happened. When she phoned her calls were frequently dropped and there was no resolution.
It is incredibly disheartening. It is incredibly challenging as well to go through something like that and feel you have no recourse.Grace from Roodepoort
Commissioner response:
The UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping responded to these claims in an interview with John Perlman saying that the majority of cases that meet the requirements are resolved within 15 days.
He adds that there are sometimes issues with claims because the company is not compliant in some way, or because people have continued applying for UIF when they are not eligible.
We need the nature of the problem in proper context.Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner
However, he notes that there are some issues with some of their centres which need to be investigated.
I want South Africans to be able to raise these issues with us.Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner
Listen to the interviews for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : UPDATE: People experiencing huge UIF delays: 'It's incredibly disheartening'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37958023_young-man-looking-into-his-empty-wallet-has-no-money.html
More from MyMoney Online
Insurers do investigate! Don't lie or pad your claim - Wendy Knowler
Due to insurance fraud, insurers are taking extra precautions to weave out suspicious claims.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)
In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?Read More
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs
More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.Read More
Household Affordability Index: Food prices went up 10% in past year
The May 2023 Household Affordability Index reveals a worrying reality: Basic food items have become unaffordable.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Are your friends making you poor?'
Personal finance professional Warren Ingram chats about combating social pressure when it comes to investing.Read More
Top-performing private schools in South Africa (and how much they cost)
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and Ponzis: 5 signs you’re being SCAMMED
Look out for 'get-rich-quick' scams with these five tell-tale signs.Read More
[LISTEN] Can ChatGPT make better investment decisions than you?
Sarah Nicholson, Operations Manager at JustMoney, chats about investing using AI tools.Read More