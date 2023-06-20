Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain'

20 June 2023 7:21 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Screen time
Parenting and Parents

Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Clinical Psychologist James Van Der Walt.

The first three years of a child’s life are an incredibly significant development period.

During this time, many parents might let their children watch children's shows on TV and YouTube.

While the shows may be appropriate for children, the fast paste nature of many of these shows could be impacting children’s attention span at this crucial development stage.

The American Paediatric Association recommends that children under the age of two do not get any screen time.

For parents… there is kind of a preoccupation with what the content is… rather than actually thinking about what is happening to your child’s brain at this developmental stage.

James Van Der Walt, Clinical Psychologist
Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay
Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay

He adds that screen time is not always terrible but if it is the main way a child is engaging with the world it can have detrimental effects.

He says children develop by interacting with the world and seeing how it reacts to them, but they will get no reaction from a TV screen or a show.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain'




