US and China pledge to stabilise sour relationship following high-level talks





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, possibly kickstarting a new era in US-China relations.

The two countries have pledged to stabilise their relationship and develop ties, having for decades been in disagreement over various issues, ranging from trade, to China's alleged human rights abuses and it's cosy relationship with Russia, a sworn enemy of America.

Blinken's visit has somewhat eased hostilities, with both parties eager to continue talks with the goal of building a relationship.

The relationship between the eastern and western superpowers particularly soured during Donald Trump's term as U.S president.

The next formal meeting between the two countries is a highly anticipated one, when Chinese President Xi Jinping sits down with U.S president Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which is scheduled to take place in San Francisco later this year.

© budastock/123rf.com

What may've brought this to....a recognition that there was a need take a deep breath and sort this thing out just a little bit were two, near fatal interactions between two military planes and two ships in the South China Sea. Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick

Just maybe, with relations between the U.S and Russia at a precarious level, it's time and circumstances permit for the Chinese and the Americans to somehow find a way to work together on something. Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick

Millions of jobs depend on the trade between the two countries. Millions of jobs depends on the ability of investors. America going into China and vice-versa, setting up new, enlarging or expanding enterprises that already exist. Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick

