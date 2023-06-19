How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bruce Fordyce, CEO of Park Run SA
Without a doubt, Bruce Fordyce is the most famous ultra-marathon runner in South African history.
His name is synonymous with the Comrades Marathon, having won the race a record nine times, eight of them consecutively.
He is also a former world record holder over both the 50-mile and 100-km distance.
The majority of his success in the sport came during the 1980's, during the height of apartheid when athletics was still very much an amateur sport.
So how did he turn his success and love for the sport into a financial success?
Fordyce is now 67 years old, but he's still actively involved in the local running community.
Through his passion for road running, he’s encouraged thousands of other South Africans to get moving by bringing Park Run to this country. He's also an accomplished author, having written two books; namely Comrades which was published in 1985 and Winged Messenger: Running Your First Comrades Marathon published in 2020.
He also operates Fordyce Fusion, a coaching group where he provides runners, particularly those that want to run the Comrades with training in order to tackle the 90km race.
I started doing well at running, and even though it was amateur, and there was no prize money, there are other benefits. You start getting asked to be a speaker at functions, I appeared in a couple of television adverts.Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner
I still get asked to give talks...and I write. I've got a column with a newspaper. I get asked to hand out the prizes at races, and there's a small fee. And I've got a coaching group called Fordyce Fusion.Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner
I do the TV broadcast. I got a nice contract doing the Two Oceans, the Comrades and the Cape Town marathon, and that is fun.Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner
Listen to the audio for more.
