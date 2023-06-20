'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia





Maritzburg United chairperson, Farouk Kadodia, says he has mixed feelings about the future of the club following their relegation from the DStv Premiership.

The KZN team will now play in the National First Division for the first time in 15 years.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Kadodia says they will have to assess the situation at the club and decide on a way forward.

It’s a very slow process. Over the last few days its been testing for everyone at the club. I have to be strong enough to find a way forward and plot the future for this excellent club. We need to asses our options and whether we will be able to bounce back and gain promotion straight away. Farouk Kadodia, chairperson - Maritzburg United

The first division is a lot more street wise league. I have mixed feelings about the future. The message has to arrive from the top to the bottom and you need to have people who know what they are doing in all areas. We know the value that we bring to the city and to the area as a whole. Farouk Kadodia, chairperson - Maritzburg United

Kadodia added that inconsistency was ultimately their downfall and also had his say about reports linking Fadlu Davids to a move to Morocco.

The reality is that whenever we have a good season, the following season is a bad one. We do well in cup competitions and then in the league we don’t play at the same level. Our priority was to produce entertainment for the fans to get them to come to the stadium. We grew support throughout KZN through the marketing we have done and when you have 10,000 people in the stadium when we are fighting relegation then that speaks volumes. Farouk Kadodia, chairperson - Maritzburg United

Disappointing news that Fadlu Davids is linked with other clubs. He was in the UK doing a coaching course before the playoffs and he was coaching the team remotely. It was a very tense situation that I wasn’t there be ruthless, I’m not too sure whether he believed they would get a lifeline in the playoffs. We have parted ways with our full technical team and we will have to do new recruitment. With players that were out of contract, we couldn’t renew those and we need to assess the appetite for the game. Farouk Kadodia, chairperson - Maritzburg United

