First witness to take stand in Bongani Bongo & accused alleged land graft case





JOHANNESBURG - The first witness in the corruption case against former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Bongani Bongo and 16 others is set to take the stand at the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

The case centres around dodgy deals to purchase land for housing in two Mpumalanga municipalities.

The accused allegedly inflated the invoices for the land, pocketing millions for themselves in the process.

The trial kicked off on Monday.

After months of delays, the charges were finally put to the accused for them to plead on Monday, signalling the official start of the trial.

They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Ordinarily, this would be immediately followed by the state calling its first witness.

But in line with an agreement between the state and the defence, proceedings were adjourned after the accused tendered their pleas on Monday.

The first witness will only be called on Tuesday. It is unclear who it will be.

The case is set to run until 14 July.

