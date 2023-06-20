Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court
BLOEMFONTEIN - The escape case involving murder and rape convict Thabo Bester will resume in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
Bester and his alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are expected to appear virtually.
Their seven co-accused - including Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, five former G4S officials, and Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo - are expected to appear in person.
The nine accused are expected to make a brief appearance.
READ MORE:
-
Convicted rapist Thabo Bester’s attorney charged with attempted rape and assault
-
Masemola confirms senior investigator in Bester case died by suicide
-
-
Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
It is understood the state will request a postponement for further investigations.
However, should this be the case, the state can expect push-back from the lawyer’s representing the accused.
Currently, only two of the nine accused were granted bail.
Sekeleni and former G4S centre control room operator Nastassja Jansen are out on bail.
Magudumana reserved her right to make a bid for bail.
She’s currently in the process of appealing the high court decision to declare her arrest and extradition unlawful.
Last week, the ninth suspect to be arrested in the matter, Moyo, briefly appeared before court.
Moyo is believed to have illegally claimed the body of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng from a mortuary.
Bereng’s body was then smuggled into Bester’s cell and set alight - setting in motion the perfect distraction to allow the Facebook Rapist to escape.
This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
More from Local
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.Read More
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.Read More
'How do you guys operate a police station without data?'
Sniper Security has released a recording of a conversation with an on duty SAPS officer at Lansdowne police station.Read More
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund.Read More