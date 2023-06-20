



BLOEMFONTEIN - The escape case involving murder and rape convict Thabo Bester will resume in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

Bester and his alleged main accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are expected to appear virtually.

Their seven co-accused - including Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni, five former G4S officials, and Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo - are expected to appear in person.

The nine accused are expected to make a brief appearance.

It is understood the state will request a postponement for further investigations.

However, should this be the case, the state can expect push-back from the lawyer’s representing the accused.

Currently, only two of the nine accused were granted bail.

Sekeleni and former G4S centre control room operator Nastassja Jansen are out on bail.

Magudumana reserved her right to make a bid for bail.

She’s currently in the process of appealing the high court decision to declare her arrest and extradition unlawful.

Last week, the ninth suspect to be arrested in the matter, Moyo, briefly appeared before court.

Moyo is believed to have illegally claimed the body of 31-year-old Katlego Bereng from a mortuary.

Bereng’s body was then smuggled into Bester’s cell and set alight - setting in motion the perfect distraction to allow the Facebook Rapist to escape.

This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester prison escape case returns to Bloemfontein Magistrates Court