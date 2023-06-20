Mabuyane judgment to halt SIU probe over UFH qualifications saga to be delivered
EAST LONDON - Judgement in the urgent application filed by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to stop a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into his qualifications is expected to be delivered by the Bhisho High Court on Tuesday morning.
Mabuyane is seeking to have the investigation into his admittance into the University of Fort Hare's (UFH) master’s degree programme and qualifications declared unlawful and stopped.
The SIU is investigating the ongoing corruption allegations at the university, as per the proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
READ MORE:
-
Court to hear Mabuyane's bid to block SIU probe into his UFH qualifications
-
Don't blame Mabuyane for admission to UFH master's programme, argues lawyer
-
'Just allegations': ANC Eastern Cape on UFH qualifications saga
Abusive, irrational, and unlawful were some of the words used by Mabuyane’s counsel, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, when describing the investigation.
Mabuyane is one of the people under investigation by the SIU for allegedly forcing UFH into admitting him into the master’s programme.
It’s alleged that this was without a postgraduate degree or required prior learning, among other allegations.
Ngcukaitobi said the SIU deviated from the proclamation signed by Ramaphosa.
However, UFH’s vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, disagreed with Mabuyane's affidavit of the investigation being a witch-hunt.
Buhlungu said this was an investigation to show whether the premier was complicit in the corruption at the university.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mabuyane judgment to halt SIU probe over UFH qualifications saga to be delivered
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.Read More
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.Read More
'How do you guys operate a police station without data?'
Sniper Security has released a recording of a conversation with an on duty SAPS officer at Lansdowne police station.Read More
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund.Read More