168 people displaced after Cederberg flood, access into Citrusdal remains closed





John Maytham interviews Anthony Mlata, Cederberg Municipality’s Head of Communications.

The Western Cape has recently been hit by heavy rain resulting in floods in many parts of the province, including Citrusdal.

The Cederberg Municipality along with the Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management and the SANDF have been working to repair damage caused by the floods.

RELATED: No deaths from CT floods: 'We plan on keeping it this way' – W Cape Government

Mlata says that about 168 people have been displaced.

With assistance from the Gift of the Givers, food has been provided to those that have been displaced.

He adds that the situation has improved, however, access into and out of Citrusdal is limited.

Small vehicles can still not go into or out of Citrusdal at the moment. Anthony Mlata, Head of Communications – Cederberg Municipality

There are limited supplies in Citrusdal. Anthony Mlata, Head of Communications – Cederberg Municipality

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.