[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader





Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's trending world news, including this story of a man dressed up as Star Wars villain Darth Vader at Sunday's Ashes test match in Edgbaston being escorted off the pitch.

On Sunday (18 June) England took on Australia in an Ashes test match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

But, the force was strong when a man dressed up as Darth Vader, wearing a black cloak and holding a lightsaber, found himself on the pitch as he "crossed boundary lines by accident".

The faux Darth Vader was hauled off the field by police who took him back to his seat, leaving the BBC Sport commentators asking, "Has Darth Vader been arrested? That'll cause trouble."

Darth Vader getting escorted out by stewards.



This could only happen at the cricket 😭#BBCCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/l7VZfoP9xn ' BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 18, 2023

Cricket fans on Twitter shared their bewilderment at this while Gilchrist points out a particularly entertaining moment...

It was also Father's Day here and yes, he said... 'I am your father' as he was led away by the stewards. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

