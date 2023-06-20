Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader

20 June 2023 8:58 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Ashes Cricket
Darth Vader
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Adam Gilchrist reports on the day's trending world news, including this story of a man dressed up as Star Wars villain Darth Vader at Sunday's Ashes test match in Edgbaston being escorted off the pitch.

(Skip to 4:35.)

On Sunday (18 June) England took on Australia in an Ashes test match at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

But, the force was strong when a man dressed up as Darth Vader, wearing a black cloak and holding a lightsaber, found himself on the pitch as he "crossed boundary lines by accident".

The faux Darth Vader was hauled off the field by police who took him back to his seat, leaving the BBC Sport commentators asking, "Has Darth Vader been arrested? That'll cause trouble."

Watch the moment shared by @BBCSport on Twitter below.

Cricket fans on Twitter shared their bewilderment at this while Gilchrist points out a particularly entertaining moment...

It was also Father's Day here and yes, he said... 'I am your father' as he was led away by the stewards.

Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

Scroll up to listen to the day's trending world news.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader




