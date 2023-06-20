Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard
John Perlman interviews Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Recently, two men aged 20 and 28 have been arrested for the alleged theft of copper cables worth over R8 million.
The seized cables belonging to the eThekwini municipality, Transnet, Telkom and Prasa were found buried in the scrap dealer's yard in Durban.
RELATED: (WATCH) Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home
In November, the Department of Trade and Industry imposed a six-month ban on the export of copper as part of a three-phase intervention to combat the theft of metals used in public infrastructure.
MacKay says that the ban is of no consequence if it hasn't been declared to SARS, therefore, the ban wouldn't be effective if the copper is smuggled.
He argues that the ban doesn't address the problem and that there hasn't been any evidence or data to prove its effectiveness.
RELATED: 'Granny whipping alleged thief in viral video is the result of failed policing'
If it has been smuggled out in another way, then the ban is of no consequence.Donald MacKay, CEO – XA Global Trade Advisors
It frustrates me because we all recognise this problem is serious.Donald MacKay, CEO – XA Global Trade Advisors
If we keep doing the things that look like they might work but don't actually deliver anything, then we still have infrastructure stolen.Donald MacKay, CEO – XA Global Trade Advisors
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=220827116947985&set=pcb.220827196947977
More from Local
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.Read More
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.Read More
'How do you guys operate a police station without data?'
Sniper Security has released a recording of a conversation with an on duty SAPS officer at Lansdowne police station.Read More
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund.Read More