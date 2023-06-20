'How do you guys operate a police station without data?'
John Maytham speaks to Ridwaan Matthews, owner of Sniper Security about the challenge of working with SAPS to keep the Rondebosch East-Lansdowne neighborhood safe.
- Some Lansdowne residents feel officers are not proactive and that service is slow in general
- According to Sniper Security owner, Ridwaan Matthews, the challenge isn’t just resources but individuals jeopardising operations at the stations
"Not everyone deserves to be a police officer." says Sniper Security owner Ridwaan Matthews.
Matthews recently released a recording of a conversation one of his controllers had with an on duty staff member at Landsdowne police station.
The controller had been attempting to send footage to the station of a suspicious-looking taxi seen driving around the Rondebosch East area.
Those inside the vehicle had allegedly tried breaking into a few homes.
The controller was told the station had run out of data.
Below is a transcript of the telephone conversation:
Sniper Security staff member: My office was trying to send you footage and you said you guys don't have data.
SAPS Officer: Yeah, the data is finished.
Sniper Security staff member: How do you guys operate a police station without data?
SAPS Officer: Maybe tomorrow, maybe it just got finished recently.
Matthews explains why he shared the recording of the conversation on social media:
We have gotten to a point where we are tired of the incompetence of police officers, but most importantly of senior leadership at stations and at the branches.Ridwaan Matthews, Owner - Sniper Security
Matthews adds that there are good police officers who serve with integrity, but says the challenges his company faces are not new ones:
This challenge that we're having with Lansdowne police is not an isolated case. This has been happening for the past 28 years.Ridwaan Matthews, Owner - Sniper Security
Not everyone deserves to be a police officer...the officer on that call, you can see, he's not interested in helping the community.Ridwaan Matthews, Owner - Sniper Security
Cape Talk requested an interview with Lansdowne SAPS, below is the response received:
In response, kindly be advised that I, as the acting station commander of Lansdowne SAPS have taken note of the voice message you are referring to and are aware of the contents. I have initiated an investigation into the circumstances and made contact with Sniper Security to obtain a statement from the caller, but I am yet to receive a response. In the light of this, your request for an interview is declined until the investigation has been concluded. Kind regards Lt Col Fischer.Lieutenant Colonel Carol Fisher, SAPS Lansdowne
