



John Maytham speaks to Ridwaan Matthews, owner of Sniper Security about the challenge of working with SAPS to keep the Rondebosch East-Lansdowne neighborhood safe.

Some Lansdowne residents feel officers are not proactive and that service is slow in general

According to Sniper Security owner, Ridwaan Matthews, the challenge isn’t just resources but individuals jeopardising operations at the stations

SAPS in formation. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

"Not everyone deserves to be a police officer." says Sniper Security owner Ridwaan Matthews.

Matthews recently released a recording of a conversation one of his controllers had with an on duty staff member at Landsdowne police station.

The controller had been attempting to send footage to the station of a suspicious-looking taxi seen driving around the Rondebosch East area.

Those inside the vehicle had allegedly tried breaking into a few homes.

The controller was told the station had run out of data.

Below is a transcript of the telephone conversation:

Sniper Security staff member: My office was trying to send you footage and you said you guys don't have data.

SAPS Officer: Yeah, the data is finished.

Sniper Security staff member: How do you guys operate a police station without data?

SAPS Officer: Maybe tomorrow, maybe it just got finished recently.

Matthews explains why he shared the recording of the conversation on social media:

We have gotten to a point where we are tired of the incompetence of police officers, but most importantly of senior leadership at stations and at the branches. Ridwaan Matthews, Owner - Sniper Security

Matthews adds that there are good police officers who serve with integrity, but says the challenges his company faces are not new ones:

This challenge that we're having with Lansdowne police is not an isolated case. This has been happening for the past 28 years. Ridwaan Matthews, Owner - Sniper Security

Not everyone deserves to be a police officer...the officer on that call, you can see, he's not interested in helping the community. Ridwaan Matthews, Owner - Sniper Security

Cape Talk requested an interview with Lansdowne SAPS, below is the response received:

In response, kindly be advised that I, as the acting station commander of Lansdowne SAPS have taken note of the voice message you are referring to and are aware of the contents. I have initiated an investigation into the circumstances and made contact with Sniper Security to obtain a statement from the caller, but I am yet to receive a response. In the light of this, your request for an interview is declined until the investigation has been concluded. Kind regards Lt Col Fischer. Lieutenant Colonel Carol Fisher, SAPS Lansdowne

