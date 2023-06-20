



US singer Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage and taken to hospital after being hit in the head by a cellphone thrown by a fan.

A viral video posted to social media showed the Meant To Be singer performing in New York City over the weekend when she was smacked in the face by a flying cellphone.

Bebe Rexha gets hit by phone in the face on stage pic.twitter.com/AJ1Xj7NtfR ' Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2023

The New York Police Department later confirmed that a 27-year-old concertgoer was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident.

Rolling Stone reports that the assailant aimed for Rexha’s face, thinking it would be ‘funny’.

The concert was cut short, and Rexha was escorted from the venue to the hospital.

The singer later posted pictures of herself on social media, captioned ‘I’m good’, showing the bruising around her left eye and a cut eyebrow.

This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face