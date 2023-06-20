Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?





Where will the money to fix the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant come from? 702's John Perlman interviews the Associate Editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee.

The president inspected the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant, which has been unable to supply clean running water to households for decades. Picture: @ewnreporter

Last month, the City of Tshwane approved a R450 million budget for the upgrade of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

The faulty plant was at the centre of the water contamination crisis in Hammanskraal several weeks ago.

In 2019, the Tshwane municipality awarded a R250 million tender to three companies for phase one of upgrades to Rooiwal.

Four years later, phase one is incomplete while the municipality has taken those companies to court in a bid to recoup the money.

At a media briefing recently, Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality, along with the national government, is working on a financing plan with the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) for the funding of the plant upgrades.

Well, the Africa Peace Mission [to Russia and Ukraine], that set us back R14 million to R16 million right there, with the plane that didn't go anywhere. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

There's an amount of R1 billion every year, that Leon Schrieber the DA MP has found. These are in things like additional VIP protection, salaries for support staff, cars, international travel... these are cabinet perks. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

I'm reading the Auditor General's local government report and certainly, there I think we could find that money quite easily. The total local government budget is R540 billion a year. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

