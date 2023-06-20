Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them
Article by Iván Villaverde Canosa, PhD Candidate in Geography at the University of Leeds.
Over the past few weeks, wildfires have ravaged large swathes of Canada.
The fires have burned millions of hectares of land, displaced tens of thousands of people and disrupted the lives of millions.
Smoke from fires in the Canadian province of Quebec blew down into the US, turning the New York skyline orange.
This episode of unprecedented air pollution has drawn global attention to the fires.
But Canada has had over 2,000 wildfires already this year.
More than 400 are currently tearing through many parts of British Columbia and Alberta in the country’s west, as well as Nova Scotia, Quebec and parts of Ontario in the east.
Around one-third of these fires are burning in the eastern part of the country, a region that is not used to dealing with large fires.
The total area burned is also striking.
An area larger than the Netherlands has already burned so far this year (more than 5 million hectares), prompting Canadian officials to declare that this summer’s wildfire season is set to become the worst on record.
Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future.
Unusual timing, size, and location
In western Canada, wildfires are a natural and common part of the forest ecosystem.
They remove debris and undergrowth from the forest floor, open up the forest canopy to sunlight, kill insects and diseases that harm trees and add valuable nutrients to the ground.
Tree species including lodgepole and jack pines grow rapidly after a fire.
But this year’s fire season is unique because it is not isolated to a particular province.
Eastern provinces like Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec – which typically have wetter and cooler climates than in Canada’s west – are seeing many more fires now than in previous years.
In Quebec alone, over 400 wildfires have been reported so far this year – twice the historical average.
The size and timing of the fires has also surpassed all previous records.
The area of land burned by wildfires in the past seven weeks has already reached the ten-year average for the whole season (spanning from April to October).
This amount of burning is usually only reached much later in the year.
What’s causing the fires?
A particularly warm and dry spring across much of Canada has set the scene for the current wildfire situation.
Many of the country’s provinces are deep in drought.
In May this year, parts of Nova Scotia reported less than 50% of their average monthly precipitation.
May was also one of Canada’s hottest on record.
Heatwaves pushed temperatures well above normal for this time of the year in British Columbia and in Nova Scotia.
In Squamish (a town north of Vancouver), a temperature of 32.4℃ on May 13 surpassed the town’s previous record of 29.6℃ that was set in May 2018.
Heatwaves like this were seen in Siberia in 2020, where fires burned around 62,000 square miles.
At the time, Siberia’s fires were larger than all the fires raging around the world combined.
Warm and dry conditions reduce moisture levels.
This dries out vegetation such as trees, grass and peat (which act as a fuel for the fires), creating the perfect conditions for fires to ignite and burn more easily.
The role of climate change
There is little doubt that climate change has played an important role in the blazes across Canada.
Extreme heat is made much more likely by climate change and since the mid-20th century, temperatures in Canada have been increasing faster than in many other parts of the world.
Between 1948 and 2022, the average annual temperature in Canada increased by 1.9℃.
That is roughly twice the increase observed for Earth as a whole.
As the country warms, the chance of prolonged droughts and stronger heatwaves will increase.
This will create even better conditions for wildfires to ignite and spread, potentially leading to longer and more intense wildfire seasons in the future.
Lightning also occurs more frequently when it is hotter.
Research estimates that for every degree rise in global average air temperature, the number of lightning strikes will increase by around 12%. Lightning is a common ignition source for wildfires in many parts of Canada.
However, these more intense fires are not entirely the fault of climate change.
The way humans now use forests also plays a role.
Regular controlled burns have been used by indigenous groups in Canada for thousands of years.
It has proved an effective way of managing forests and reducing the accumulation of debris and undergrowth in the forest understory.
But over the past century, fire suppression has been the norm in many parts of Canada.
The exclusion of fire in certain areas has disrupted the natural fire cycle.
Additionally, commercial planting of tree species that are less tolerant for fire such as balsam fir and white spruce has further contributed to the increased risk of fires.
Certain provinces, including British Columbia, are now beginning to embrace traditional practices of controlled burns as a means of forest management.
But challenges remain.
The exclusion of fire for so long, coupled with increasingly extreme heat, has led to the emergence of extreme wildfire seasons like the one we are seeing in Canada today.
Article published courtesy of The Conversation.
RELATED: (WATCH) 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
RELATED: 'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada
More from World
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.Read More
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave
Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts' policy.Read More
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics
This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports.Read More
Ramaphosa wraps up mission in Ukraine: 'Putin does not want peace'
It was clear peace wouldn't be achieved, says Liubov Abravitova, Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa.Read More
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited South African journalists present at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.Read More
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail
A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours at the Warsaw Chopin Airport and barred from flying over Hungarian airspace to reach him in Russia.Read More
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?Read More
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting
Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes.Read More
US lawmakers call for SA's AGOA privileges to be revoked amid Russia stance
Lawmakers are calling on the White House to cut SA from the African Growth and Opportunity Act for perceived closeness to Russia.Read More