Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket) An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding. 20 June 2023 1:34 PM
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb? According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population. 20 June 2023 1:24 PM
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa? EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend. 20 June 2023 12:37 PM
View all Local
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
View all Politics
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain' Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist. 20 June 2023 7:21 AM
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there' Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery. 19 June 2023 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. 20 June 2023 8:58 AM
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023 John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup. 19 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Sport
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1 The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience. 20 June 2023 1:48 PM
Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round. 20 June 2023 12:09 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes. 20 June 2023 10:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins. 20 June 2023 12:55 PM
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International

Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 10:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
The World View

The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist on the world's trending news stories.

Tourists aboard a submarine got more than they bargained for when their vessel went missing on a dive to the Titanic wreck in the north Atlantic.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway for a vessel with five people onboard.

While the vessel was reported missing on Monday (19 June), contact was lost with the support ship one hour and 45 minutes into the vessel’s dive on Sunday afternoon, according to the US Coast Guard.

It is a race against time as the submarine only has the capacity to remain submerged for 96 hours.

The US and Canadian navies and commercial deep-sea firms are assisting with the rescue operation.

They’ve got probably something like three and a half days' worth of oxygen left hence an enormous search and rescue operation.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The pilot, a British billionaire and explorer, and a French military veteran are believed to be among those onboard.

BBC News reports that a ticket aboard the eight-day Titanic tour costs $250 000 (about R4.5 million), which includes dives to the wreck at a depth of 3 800m.

Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.


This article first appeared on 702 : Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck




20 June 2023 10:20 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
The World View

More from International

Image source: screengrab from TikTok user, @sydneymorningherald account

[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake

14 June 2023 9:18 AM

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire

'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada

12 June 2023 10:22 AM

Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

1 June 2023 12:34 PM

A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police at the scene of a multiple murder in Constantia, Cape Town on 25 May 2023. Four foreign nationals, believed to be from Bulgaria, were shot and killed. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Bulgarian fugitive allegedly one of four murdered in Constantia

26 May 2023 4:21 PM

Publications in Bulgaria have named a suspect wanted by Interpol as having been murdered, along with his family, in Constantia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from @officialfindmadeleine Instagram page Post date: 03 May 2023

Madeleine McCann’s parents issue satement marking 16 years since tragedy

3 May 2023 2:35 PM

Today, 16 years ago, Madeleine McCann disappeared. Her parents released a statement saying she's 'still very much missed.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

FBI accuses China of operating ‘secret police stations’

18 April 2023 11:27 AM

China has refuted the allegations, insisting that these are service centres for nationals overseas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay

A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave

17 April 2023 3:27 PM

Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia Su-27 rocket wing. Picture credit: pixabay

'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane

14 April 2023 12:29 PM

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fitness ambassador Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks to EWN on 17 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

‘Hasta la vista, pothole’ – Arnold Schwarzenegger TARminates a hole in the road

13 April 2023 1:24 PM

The Hollywood actor and former governor of California posted a video on social media of him filling up a “giant pothole” that has caused upset in the neighbourhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Ukrainian soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine

12 April 2023 2:11 PM

According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard

Local

Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them

World

What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?

Local

EWN Highlights

Diepsloot police station commander to meet with angry residents over policing

20 June 2023 5:38 PM

Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 5:21 PM

At least 3 more arrests expected in Thabo Bester prison escape case - State

20 June 2023 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA