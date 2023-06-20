Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson





Joburg Mayor spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase and Funzela Ngobeni, Joburg Caucus leader of ActionSA joined Clement Manyathela.

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigation now underway into him and Ithemba Lama Afrika.

The FSCA on Monday confirmed it had launched an investigation into allegations of fraud levelled against Gwamanda.

Opposition parties in the Joburg council are accusing him of running a ponzi scheme in which investors lost money - the mayor refutes the claims.

After he was elected executive mayor, certain people went into his community, obviously with political motives and tried to drum up certain members of the community to come forward...or to provide information with regards to that particular failed venture. Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor

He has communicated that some of those people have reached out to him to tell him that they have been approached by political players... Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor

From where he sits, he has nothing to fear of the investigation... Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor

So the Mayor didn't tell you how much money was collected through this venture and how much he made, asked Manyathela.

That's not information he has shared with us at this stage. Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor

It’s understood the executive mayor did not register his business as required by the FSCA.

It is clear that you as journalists don't understand that at that time...certain burial schemes were excluded from that requirement. Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - Joburg Mayor

Opposition parties want Gwamanda to step down with ActionSA calling for a motion of no confidence against the mayor.

