Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'





Africa Melane speaks with Jannie Strydom, Chief Executive Officer of Agri Western Cape.

The significant rain and flooding in the Western Cape has led to be a positive rise in dam levels, but also has had a negative impact on the agricultural sector.

Strydom says the citrus industry is taking particular strain as not even 50% of the harvest is completed yet and the weather is making it challenging to continue.

It is not only the harvest of different crops that is being impacted but also the ability to transport these crops, which could impact the quality of the produce.

He adds there is likely to be damage and loss of infrastructure which will be a huge cost to farmers.

However, he says that it is too early to estimate what the cost of this is likely to be and they will assess the damage when things settle.

We all know once quality has been impacted the price will also be negatively affected. Jannie Strydom, Chief Executive Officer - Agri Western Cape

Flooding in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Picture: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

It is a great concern, and the impact will be substantial, I have got no doubt about that. Jannie Strydom, Chief Executive Officer - Agri Western Cape

