Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
EASTERN CAPE - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has won his bid to interdict the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from probing his qualifications.
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.
President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the SIU to investigate irregularities and corruption at the varsity.
- Court to hear Mabuyane's bid to block SIU probe into his UFH qualifications
Mabuyane successfully blocked the SIU from probing his qualifications in the ongoing corruption investigations at the University of Fort Hare.
Mabuyane's application has two major sections, Part A and part B.
Part A is the interdict which he was granted.
The judgement was handed down in the Bhisho High Court.
"In the circumstances I grant the following order: The Special Investigating Unit is interdicted from enforcing proclamation 84 of 2022 published in government gazette on 5 August 2022 in so far the SIU has taken steps or intends to take steps that are directed at the applicant." Part B of the application aims for the overall proclamation to be set aside and considered invalid and unlawful.
This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
