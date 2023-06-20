Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about today's online trends including Miss England's beauty pageant possibly bringing back its swimwear round 20 years after it was banned.
Skip to 5:45 for Friedman's report on this one.
Friedman reports that after a 20 year ban, the organisers of Miss England's beauty competition might bring back its swimwear round.
The swimwear round was banned in 2002 by a fellow pageant member for objectifying women.
Now, the director of Miss England, Angie Beasley said she will be holding talks with contestants about whether the category should be brought back this year to help "promote body positivity."
It's reported that the contestant who managed to ban the swimwear category agrees with this updated reasoning.
On whether this would be a mandatory category, Friedman reports that nothing has been confirmed yet.
While Ford says, "no" it shouldn't be brought back because he simply doesn't see the point of beauty pageants, Friedman says, "if women are doing it for themselves, why shouldn't they?"
Friedman adds that it can be "quite good for your psyche to own your body no matter what size it is."
The trendspotter also questions why society feels the need to "police everything."
If people want to do it, do it - why do we have to police everything these days. If you want to go out there and strut yourself, why shouldn't you? Why have we decided that we are going to be the police of what everybody does in the world - I think that's the problem.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
The should-they-shouldn't-they bring back the swimwear round is up for debate - what do you think?
Scroll up to listen to all of the day's trends.
