JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
John Maytham speaks to investigative journalist Ray Joseph about how one businessman has been linked to at least eight National Lotteries Commission grants.
Joseph has again uncovered some apparently shady dealings in respect of lotto funding.
For years, the veteran journalist has been investigating corruption by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and its recipients.
In his latest Daily Maverick article, Joseph reveals how in 2021 Soweto businessman Petrus Sedibe applied for R61 million to build a sports centre in Protea Glen in Pretoria.
While that bid was denied, the NLC did agree to pay proactive funding in the amount of R15 million.
Joseph says within days of a payment being made, the money found its way into private accounts linked to Sedibe.
The moment he got the first tranche of R3 million, money just started pouring out of his account.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
Started drawing cash, buying luxury goods, that sort of thing.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
The next tranche of R3 million was paid without the NLC carrying out any inspection of the site of the planned sports centre:
Had they done, they would have found an empty field that's being used as a rubbish dump.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
Petrus Sedibe is not unique, he is typical of the lotto-preuneur who had connections on the inside and understood the system and milked the lottery.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
In light of such apparent corruption, says Joseph, the NLC is set to bring in 'integrity testing'
They're about to bring in lifestyle testing of all staff from the top down...Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
RELATED: GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1709/rawpixel170900122/114321644-hand-holding-envelop.jpg
More from Local
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson
The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.Read More
What is to blame for Cape Town's floods – climate change or just a bad winter?
There are a few factors that play a role in the recent floods, says a Meteorologist.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict against the Special Investigating Unit
Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.Read More
Western Cape floods: 'The impact on farming WILL be substantial'
The Western Cape has been experiencing ongoing heavy rains and floods, which are affecting farming.Read More
'How do you guys operate a police station without data?'
Sniper Security has released a recording of a conversation with an on duty SAPS officer at Lansdowne police station.Read More
Where will money to fix Rooiwal wastewater come from?
Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee suggests a number of options for the government to cover the cost of the Rooiwal 'fix it' fund.Read More
Copper cables (worth R8m) from various SOEs found buried in scrap dealer's yard
If the copper has been smuggled out in another way, then a ban on the export of copper is of no consequence, says Donald MacKay.Read More