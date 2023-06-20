JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)





John Maytham speaks to investigative journalist Ray Joseph about how one businessman has been linked to at least eight National Lotteries Commission grants.

Joseph has again uncovered some apparently shady dealings in respect of lotto funding.

For years, the veteran journalist has been investigating corruption by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and its recipients.

In his latest Daily Maverick article, Joseph reveals how in 2021 Soweto businessman Petrus Sedibe applied for R61 million to build a sports centre in Protea Glen in Pretoria.

While that bid was denied, the NLC did agree to pay proactive funding in the amount of R15 million.

Joseph says within days of a payment being made, the money found its way into private accounts linked to Sedibe.

The moment he got the first tranche of R3 million, money just started pouring out of his account. Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

Started drawing cash, buying luxury goods, that sort of thing. Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

The next tranche of R3 million was paid without the NLC carrying out any inspection of the site of the planned sports centre:

Had they done, they would have found an empty field that's being used as a rubbish dump. Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

Petrus Sedibe is not unique, he is typical of the lotto-preuneur who had connections on the inside and understood the system and milked the lottery. Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

In light of such apparent corruption, says Joseph, the NLC is set to bring in 'integrity testing'

They're about to bring in lifestyle testing of all staff from the top down... Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

