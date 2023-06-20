Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket) An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding. 20 June 2023 1:34 PM
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb? According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population. 20 June 2023 1:24 PM
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa? EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend. 20 June 2023 12:37 PM
View all Local
Gwamanda has 'nothing to fear' in light of FSCA investigation says spokesperson The FSCA has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 20 June 2023 12:25 PM
Ramaphosa's peace mission a waste of time, says political parties They said the visit by Ramaphosa came at a bad time when both Russia and Ukraine have made it clear that they will continue fighti... 19 June 2023 5:02 PM
Ukraine 'pauses' counteroffensive into Russian-occupied areas to rethink tactics This pause does not signify the end of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, says reports. 19 June 2023 10:46 AM
View all Politics
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening' Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays. 20 June 2023 6:20 AM
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future. 19 June 2023 8:21 PM
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices? With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important. 19 June 2023 7:27 PM
View all Business
Screen time for toddlers: 'Think about what is happening to your child’s brain' Screen time affects how children develop, says James Van Der Walt, a clinical psychologist. 20 June 2023 7:21 AM
[PICS] 'Louis Vuitton' dupe makes world's smallest microscopic bag, 'lil' Louis' MSCHF art collective released a limited faux 'Louis Vuitton' AKA, 'lil' Louis' handbag that's sold with a microscope. 19 June 2023 2:28 PM
Derek Watts speaks on his health: 'Sepsis flattened me but we're getting there' Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts recently announced he would be taking some time away from the show to focus on his cancer recovery. 19 June 2023 2:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Darth Vader' escorted from Ashes test match for being a pitch in-Vader Adam Gilchrist reports on trending world news including 'Darth Vader' being ejected from Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday. 20 June 2023 8:58 AM
[PICS] Team SA flying the flag high at the Special Olympics World Games Goodluck to Team SA at the Special Olympics World Games! 19 June 2023 1:33 PM
40 days until Cape Town makes history, hosting the Netball World Cup 2023 John Maytham asks the Netball World Cup Tournament Director, Priscilla Masisi if the Mother City is ready to host the world cup. 19 June 2023 11:06 AM
View all Sport
Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1 The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience. 20 June 2023 1:48 PM
Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round. 20 June 2023 12:09 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes. 20 June 2023 10:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism' Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins. 20 June 2023 12:55 PM
Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them Experts caution that climate change and human activities will likely make wildfire seasons like this normal in the future. 20 June 2023 10:44 AM
Boys wear skirts to school in protest of ‘no shorts’ policy during heatwave Suns out, skirts out! The current heatwave in Wales has prompted more teenage boys to wear skirts to school following a 'no shorts... 19 June 2023 12:58 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant. 19 June 2023 8:19 AM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1

20 June 2023 1:48 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Siya Kolisi
documentary film
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story'

The documentary about Siya’s life played at the Tribeca Film Festival and was voted number one by an American audience.

Siya Kolisi does it again!!!

The rugby captain stole the hearts of Americans with his documentary, ‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story' which is a documentary based on Siya’s life.

The documentary, directed by Tebogo Malope highlights Kolisi as the first black South African rugby captain who against all odds led the South African national team to win the 2019 World Cup Rugby tournament and in turn united the country.

The film hit DStv earlier this year and was screened this past week at a popular film festival in Tribeca where an American audience voted it the number one film at the festival.

Catch the trailer below to see why.

Fans are wishing Kolisi congrats for this win!

Kolisi's wife Rachel gave fans a sneak peek into her trip to New York as she went to see the "sold out" film.

Here's to Siya Kolisi - continuing to Rise and shine as a rugby legend!


This article first appeared on KFM : Siya Kolisi's documentary wins prized award as Americans vote it #1




20 June 2023 1:48 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Siya Kolisi
documentary film
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story'

More from Entertainment

Image source: 123RF by @melnyk58

Miss England pageant debates bringing back its swimwear round after 20-year ban

20 June 2023 12:09 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends, including Miss England bringing back its swimwear round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Northern Ireland Office

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dubbed 'grifters' for faking Spotify podcast

20 June 2023 10:55 AM

Industry sources claim the Duchess got staff to do chats with guests then had audio of her voice edited into final episodes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a cellphone mid-concert. Photo: Instagram/@beberexha

[WATCH] Meant To Be singer Bebe Rexha exits stage after phone hits her in face

20 June 2023 9:08 AM

Pop singer Bebe Rexha was performing in New York when a fan threw a phone at her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy 56th birthday, Nicole Kidman! Here are the movies that made her iconic

20 June 2023 8:18 AM

Nicole Kidman turns 56 years old today, so we take a look at the movies that made her iconic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Raph_PH

Happy 74th birthday, Lionel Richie!

20 June 2023 8:02 AM

Celebrate Lionel Richie's top 10 hits; they'll have you dancing ‘all night long’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix has released the original 'Shaka Zulu' film ahead of the release of 'Shaka iLembe' on 18 June on Mzansi Magic. Picture: Netflix

‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories

19 June 2023 11:38 AM

The highly anticipated drama series has finally debuted and we can't get enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @kourtneykardash Instagram page

[WATCH] Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy at Travis Barker's Blink-182 gig

19 June 2023 9:09 AM

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! Watch how she announced it to her drummer husband, Travis Barker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Happy 45th birthday, Zoë Saldaña... our fave Avatar!

19 June 2023 9:02 AM

Zoë Saldana turns 45 years old today. Here are some fun facts about the actress you might not know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of comedian Dalin Oliver at the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival @DalinOliver

Making people laugh is a beautiful thing - Dalin Oliver performs at Funny Fest

17 June 2023 7:14 PM

Funnyman Dalin Oliver chats to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about his career and the Cape Town Funny Festival happening at the Baxter right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liam Burger

Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'

17 June 2023 2:09 PM

Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Diepsloot police station commander to meet with angry residents over policing

20 June 2023 5:38 PM

Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 5:21 PM

At least 3 more arrests expected in Thabo Bester prison escape case - State

20 June 2023 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA