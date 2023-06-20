Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Opinion
Russian opposition leader could face 30 years in prison for 'extremism'

20 June 2023 12:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, could face decades in prison as a new trial begins.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent. (Skip to 01:53)

The Russian opposition leader is reportedly facing charges of extremism and financing extremist activity.

Navalny is already serving a nine-year sentence for fraud, contempt of court and parole violations.

If found guilty of the latest charges, he could face 30 years in prison.

The trial is taking place at the prison where he is being held, which is around 250km from Moscow.

He looks rather gaunt and sallow faced. I guess you would when you have been inside a Russian prison.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Gilchrist says that in addition to the extremism charges, terrorism charges are being prepared against Navalny.

FILE: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, at Central Election Commission's session. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Evgeny Feldman
FILE: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, at Central Election Commission's session. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Evgeny Feldman

Bit by bit it looks like Vladimir Putin and his cronies are absolutely slamming the door on Alexei Navalny.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It is almost as if they have something to fear in the opposition leader.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


