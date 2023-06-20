More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
Africa Melane interviews Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law at the University of Pretoria.
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has recorded 26 515 teenage pregnancies within the past eight months.
They add that 1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.
KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has referred to this as a 'disgrace' and has encouraged parents to have a more hands-on approach to raising their children.
According to the law, if you're under the age of 12, under no circumstance can you give your consent, therefore making any sexual interaction rape and sexual assault.
Ozah says that the teen pregnancy crisis that we're facing comes down to a lack of implementation of laws that are meant to protect our children.
She adds that in many communities, having conversations about safe sex is still taboo, which could result in children not feeling safe enough to report any incidents of assault, or know what to do in order to protect themselves.
Ozah says that families have the responsibility to protect, inform and support their children.
She highlights that if you are aware of someone that is a victim of sexual violence and choose to withhold that information, you too could face legal implications.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, click here, or report it to the police.
We don't enable a safe space to have conversations about these things, but when the repercussions come, then we put our hands on the head.Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law – University of Pretoria
As parents we must be vigilant.Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law – University of Pretoria
There shouldn't be a way of trying to hide it or trying to shame children.Karabo Ozah, Director at the Centre for Child Law – University of Pretoria
This article first appeared on 702 : More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
