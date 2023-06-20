Food alone does not cause acne – dermatologist





Clement Manyathela speaks to dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu about the causes and treatments available for acne.

Acne is not only common, but it can be quite aggravating.

It not only causes discomfort and leaves scaring, but it can also have an emotional impact on those affected.

There are different types of acne, such as comedones (whiteheads, blackheads) and pustules (pimples that have pus in them).

It is recommended not to pop your pimples as it not only causes inflammation but more often than not, people don’t remove everything, and within a day or two, the pimple returns.

Most of the time they say they have squeezed it because of the pus but not realising that they actually caused the pus by interfering with the comedone which was non-inflammatory. Dr Pholile Mpofu, Dermatologist

But what is the cause of acne?

There could be a variety of reasons, from oil build-up, medications, cosmetics, hormones, stress and even genetics.

Dr Mpofu adds that food is quite a controversial opinion.

Many of her patients have already tried food restrictions of some sort to help ease their acne but it has no real effect.

In reality we don’t notice any real aggravation of acne from food, so we really caution our patients not to worry about food restrictions. Dr Pholile Mpofu, Dermatologist

Treatments are based on the severity of the acne – more severe cases are treated with systemic treats (treatments you drink) as it is more effective.

However, it is important to remember that everyone is different – what works for one may not work for the other.

We are all not the same, our threshold of tolerating things is not the same so some people are just more vulnerable, and they react different, and they will experience side-effects quicker than others. Dr Pholile Mpofu, Dermatologist

Dermatologists look at each patient on a case-by-case basis and assess their history to understand the type of acne they have and how to go about treating it.

Scroll above to listen to the full in-depth discussion.

This article first appeared on 702 : Food alone does not cause acne – dermatologist