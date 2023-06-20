Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals





Clarence Ford speaks with Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Business Development Consultant for Connect Solutions and Julian Kayser who benefited from this learnership.

We are living in a highly digital world and knowing how to navigate this space can be extremely beneficial for young people.

To help facilitate this, Connect Solution in collaboration with U-turn homeless ministries, have launched a learnership programme to help young people learn to code and improve their employability.

Ravera-Bauer says that there is often this perception that coding is extremely difficult but that is not the case.

She says they use the principle of mastery learning to help people develop these skills, where people will master one skill before moving on to the next one.

Anyone can learn anything if you give them enough time. Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Business Development Consultant - Connect Solutions

You do not need to be a rocket scientist. You can do it. Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Business Development Consultant - Connect Solutions

Kayser says that coding is one of the few fields where you do not need a degree in order to have a great career.

He adds that one of the best things he has learnt over his few months in the programme is the value of persistence and never giving up, and that this programme has changed his life.

Prior to joining this learnership he says he was very close to being homeless.

The possibilities for me [now] are limitless. Julian Kayser, who benefited from this learnership

Learning these skills means I will be able to empower myself. Julian Kayser, who benefited from this learnership

With the high rate of unemployment in our country, a programme like this can create incredible opportunities for young people.

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

It is absolutely a career building skill. Rowen Ravera-Bauer, Business Development Consultant - Connect Solutions

