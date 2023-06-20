There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there’s a lot of “misinformation” being peddled about the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.
Phaahla said that some sectors were also worried about losing “super profits”.
Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.
But the select committee on health and social services raised several concerns about the provisions contained in the bill and affordability.
The National Assembly adopted the bill last week before it moved to the NCOP, leaving just a few hurdles before the bill is finally realised.
But Minister Phaahla said that there’s been a lot of misinformation up to this point, mostly by those in the healthcare sector.
"There is much misinformation about the NHI which is being peddled out there by those who have a vested interest to protect their interests and who fail to see the future for the rest of the people of the country."
He said that the committee should focus on the vulnerable.
"Rather than look at the narrow interests of those who fear losing some of, not even all, but some of the super profits and privileges which they currently enjoy."
While parties raised several concerns about the bill, like affordability, it will be further debated before further public hearings.
This article first appeared on EWN : There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
The Prime Ministers of Denmark and the Netherlands met President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, where the Fund was launched.Read More
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case
Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.Read More
Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week
Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world.Read More
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals
Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.Read More
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More