



CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there’s a lot of “misinformation” being peddled about the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

Phaahla said that some sectors were also worried about losing “super profits”.

Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.

But the select committee on health and social services raised several concerns about the provisions contained in the bill and affordability.

The National Assembly adopted the bill last week before it moved to the NCOP, leaving just a few hurdles before the bill is finally realised.

But Minister Phaahla said that there’s been a lot of misinformation up to this point, mostly by those in the healthcare sector.

"There is much misinformation about the NHI which is being peddled out there by those who have a vested interest to protect their interests and who fail to see the future for the rest of the people of the country."

He said that the committee should focus on the vulnerable.

"Rather than look at the narrow interests of those who fear losing some of, not even all, but some of the super profits and privileges which they currently enjoy."

While parties raised several concerns about the bill, like affordability, it will be further debated before further public hearings.

This article first appeared on EWN : There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla