



JOHANNESBURG – Team South Africa claimed its first medal at the Special Olympics World Summer Games on Monday.

Special Olympic Athlete, Kamogelo Moncho, snatched gold in the men’s 5,000m final at Olympia Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

"I feel so happy and proud because the 5,000m event is one of the events that I like. I am so happy, and the weather is good as well - there is no wind, it is not hot - and I managed to set up my pace,” said Moncho.

The 28-year-old will compete in 1,500m final on Wednesday this week and had previously won double gold at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games held in the United Arab Emirates.

“I was not concentrating on anyone, I was just concentrating on myself, and that is why I managed to win the gold today, and I was aiming to defend the gold medal that I won in 2019 in Dubai, and I managed to do that, so I am so happy, and I believe my family, wherever they are, they are proud of me and they are celebrating with me,” said Moncho.

Team SA comprises 64 athletes and 21 coaches from across South Africa.

At the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates, Team South Africa brought home 35 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals.

"The last hundred he just blew, I am happy for him, I am very happy for him. Yesterday he was a bit concerned, so I told him, look at your time. There is no difference between the guy who is 10 seconds ahead of you,” said SOSA coach, Mongkgotsetsi Maleka.

The Special Olympics World Games are the world's largest inclusive sports event. Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports.

Special Olympics is a sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities and multiple disabilities.

The Special Olympics World Summer Games run from 17 to 25 June.

WATCH: Special Olympics:Kamogelo Moncho wins first Gold for SA

This article first appeared on EWN : Kamogelo Moncho wins SA’s first medal at Special Olympics World Games