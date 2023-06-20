Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Small business owner? Discount strategically for a win-win, NOT to lose money

20 June 2023 11:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
small business
discounts
small business advice
Anton Ressel

Valuable advice on creating a win-win with your discounting strategy from Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

South African companies, particularly small businesses, are trying to turn a profit amid extremely challenging conditions.

It's no wonder many business owners turn to discounting to attract more customers, but if this is not done strategically it could end up hurting their bottom line.

@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com
@ dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Motheo Khoaripe talks strategic discounting with Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support at Fetola Consulting.

Everyone's tightening their belts. Buyers across the board are really putting pressure on their suppliers to give them better pricing and I think particularly small and emerging businesses almost feel obligated to give discounts in a bid to win a deal, or to close a deal or make a sale.

Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support - Fetola Consulting

My guidance here is just to be a little more strategic... If you simply give discounts, all you're ultimately doing is giving away margin - you're taking money out of your pocket, whereas quite often the opportunity to make it a beneficial win-win scenario is left on the table.

Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support - Fetola Consulting

Ressel says any business competes on three pillars: price, quality and service.

RELATED: SA loyalty programmes shine bright on global stage

What tends to happen is that entrepreneurs try and deliver all three, he elaborates, which is not necessary.

They try and give you the best quality of product or service; they try and be as reliable as possible and go the extra mile and then they also try and give the best price.

Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support - Fetola Consulting

Ultimately, he says, one has to own two of these, so choose which two you are going to compete on, and really "go all out" to try and deliver the results.

For example if you decide 'I'm a business that likes to deliver quality in my product or service... I like to be reliable", then your customer shouldn't also expect to get the best bargain basement price as well because, as you know, you get what you pay for.

Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support - Fetola Consulting

Probably the biggest challenge that new business entrants face is because they don't have the economies of scale to negotiate things like payment terms with their suppliers, he says.

"Often they can't purchase in bulk... but they still try to give a good price to the end user."

What these business owners need to realise is that everything is a negotation, Ressel emphasizes.

If a buyer is interested in engaging with you but for instance wants you to drop your price 15% or 20%, this does not mean you are disempowered, he says.

It's not like you don't have any wiggle room there. What I would suggest in this scenario is: Say alright, I'll consider that I'll give you a discount... but in return I'll need better payment terms. I can't work on 30 days, it puts my cash flow under strain so let's look at seven days...

Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support - Fetola Consulting

...or alternatively something like 'Ill do the contract for that price but, instead of a year, can we look at maybe 18 months or a two year contract'...

Anton Ressel, Strategic Head for SME Support - Fetola Consulting

Keep the following in mind:

  • The truth is discounts simply take away your margin unless strategically implemented
  • Discounting should be a win-win scenario, where both parties benefit

To hear Ressel's detailed advice, listen to the interview at the top of the article




