Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers.
- South Africa has launched its Green Hydrogen Fund with the support of the Dutch and Danish governments
- The aim of the $1 billion Fund is to back green hydrogen projects in South Africa
Government has announced the launch of South Africa's Green Hydrogen Fund, to mobilise investment in green hydrogen projects.
The intention is to raise $1 billion (over R18 billion) for the SA-H2 Fund.
The announcement came during a joint working visit by two visiting Heads of State - Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark.
Other strategic partners include the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and Sanlam Ltd.
Climate Fund Managers B.V. is the fund manager for Climate Investor One; an innovative approach to infrastructure financing designed to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy projects in emerging markets.
It has offices in Cape Town and in the The Hague in the Netherlands.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers B.V. (CFM).
CFM is the the fund manager for Climate Investor One, "an innovative approach to infrastructure financing designed to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy projects in emerging markets".
Johnstone says South Africa's new fund is made possible through blended finance, which he describes as a "new technology of mobilising capital".
Blended finance, technically, is the use of public sector finance to mobilise private sector capital, at scale. Here you've got a a range of governments, development finance institutions in the form of DBSA and IDC, private sector individuals and institutions like Sanlam.Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers
Johnstone emphasizes that there is full transparency provided by these public-private partnerships (PPPs).
So one can see what role the parties are playing, where do the rands and cents flow to, what the application is and, importantly, what the investment proceeds get used for.Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers
He notes that partnerships like these are also important as they serve as a "belief bridge".
"If they have done it we can also do it" is the belief it helps create, he says.
You can see that in South Africa, with its renewable energy programme which started with one or two projects and has manifested in the entire industry off the bow wave created by the early movers...Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers
...and that's what this fund is going to be. In and of itself the $1 billion is significant only because of its catalytic effect. Ultimately we need $250 billion to finance the Jet-P programme, but this first $1 billion is quite important by virtue of its existence and... the nature of the participants which actually link countries and financing institutions and operating parties.Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers
Click here to read the joint statement released on the SA-H2 Fund.
Official Talks: Joint Working Visit: Denmark and the Netherlands https://t.co/ypkzFh6Wub' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) June 20, 2023
Scroll up to hear more about green hydrogen and the SA-H2 Fund
Source : https://twitter.com/PresidencyZA/status/1671145135663374336/photo/1
More from Business
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows
Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.Read More
People are experiencing huge delays with UIF: 'It is incredibly disheartening'
Some people relying on unemployment insurance are facing massive delays.Read More
How does an amateur athlete make money? Bruce Fordyce opens up about his career
Legendary South African road runner, Bruce Fordyce reveals how his personal finance decisions have shaped his financial future.Read More
Are you using the best available wall charger to recharge your devices?
With Stage 8 loadshedding looming, having all your mobile gadgets and devices fully charged has never been more important.Read More
WC gas shortage (seemingly) averted, despite importer terminating its contract
Importer and distributor, Vita Gas has pulled out of its contract with Sunrise Energy Terminal in Saldanha Bay over an ongoing legal dispute.Read More
US and China pledge to stabilise sour relationship following high-level talks
U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken visited Beijing where he met Chinese president, Xi Jinping.Read More
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.Read More
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.Read More
Gen Z (even those working abroad) is starting to invest in property in SA - data
The property industry notes a healthy uptake in the number of homebuyers under the age of 25.Read More
More from Local
Midday Report Express: Bester's lawyers withdraw from case
Mandy Wiener and the team continue to unpack all the news that makes headlines.Read More
Repair work on main road to flood-hit Citrusdal to take at least a week
Heavy rain caused a section of the main roadway into the town to collapse, cutting it off from the outside world.Read More
More than 26 000 teen pregnancies recorded in KZN in 8 months
1254 of the pregnancies were girls aged 10 to 14.Read More
Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
The weekly podcast will see the comedian deliver a 'unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment.'Read More
There’s a lot of misinformation being peddled about the NHI Bill - Phaahla
Health Minister Joe Phaahla was back in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on the groundbreaking but contentious bill, that will pave the way for universal healthcare for all, paid for by the state.Read More
Connect Solutions is teaching coding skills to under-served individuals
Connect Solutions has launched a programme to help young people from under-served communities break into coding.Read More
JHB businessman wins big on Lotto (and he didn't even have to buy a ticket)
An investigation by journalist Ray Joseph has revealed how businessman Petrus Sedibe has benefited from Lotto funding.Read More
Africa’s fountain of youth – a gold mine or a ticking time bomb?
According to the United Nations, by 2050, Africa will have the largest and youngest population.Read More
Malema calls for a youth unemployment stipend, could this work in South Africa?
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the government to provide unemployed youth with a monthly stipend.Read More