Dutch and Danish PMs help to launch SA's $1bn Green Hydrogen Fund

- South Africa has launched its Green Hydrogen Fund with the support of the Dutch and Danish governments

- The aim of the $1 billion Fund is to back green hydrogen projects in South Africa

Government has announced the launch of South Africa's Green Hydrogen Fund, to mobilise investment in green hydrogen projects.

The intention is to raise $1 billion (over R18 billion) for the SA-H2 Fund.

The announcement came during a joint working visit by two visiting Heads of State - Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark.

Other strategic partners include the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) and Sanlam Ltd.

Climate Fund Managers B.V. is the fund manager for Climate Investor One; an innovative approach to infrastructure financing designed to accelerate the delivery of renewable energy projects in emerging markets.

It has offices in Cape Town and in the The Hague in the Netherlands.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Johnstone, CEO of Climate Fund Managers B.V. (CFM).

Johnstone says South Africa's new fund is made possible through blended finance, which he describes as a "new technology of mobilising capital".

Blended finance, technically, is the use of public sector finance to mobilise private sector capital, at scale. Here you've got a a range of governments, development finance institutions in the form of DBSA and IDC, private sector individuals and institutions like Sanlam. Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

Johnstone emphasizes that there is full transparency provided by these public-private partnerships (PPPs).

So one can see what role the parties are playing, where do the rands and cents flow to, what the application is and, importantly, what the investment proceeds get used for. Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

He notes that partnerships like these are also important as they serve as a "belief bridge".

"If they have done it we can also do it" is the belief it helps create, he says.

You can see that in South Africa, with its renewable energy programme which started with one or two projects and has manifested in the entire industry off the bow wave created by the early movers... Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

...and that's what this fund is going to be. In and of itself the $1 billion is significant only because of its catalytic effect. Ultimately we need $250 billion to finance the Jet-P programme, but this first $1 billion is quite important by virtue of its existence and... the nature of the participants which actually link countries and financing institutions and operating parties. Andrew Johnstone, CEO - Climate Fund Managers

