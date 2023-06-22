The genius that grew SAOTA into a global luxury design brand





The story of SAOTA is one of undeniable creativity, impeccable chemistry, and staying one step ahead of the competition. Founder Stefan Antoni started his architectural journey three decades ago, building a name for himself but also finding collaborators whom he could trust such as Philip Olmesdahl and Greg Truen, whose initials make up the company name. SAOTA now stands for Stefan Antoni, Olmesdahl, Truen Architects.

“They joined me - and then it became more diverse and more exciting because I had great people that I could debate projects with,” says Antoni, but not even the three brilliant minds combined could foresee the worldwide success that their Cape Town-based firm would enjoy in the coming years.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to SAOTA founder Stefan Antoni about the origins of the award-winning global architecture brand and unpacks how the firm has completed projects in more than 90 countries around the world. All in the new episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus.

With the SAOTA headquarters in Cape Town’s Gardens, the Mother City has been an inspirational backdrop for their global achievements. Connecting function and form plays an integral role in how the team approaches a design, and this philosophy is clear in both their local and international projects.

Antoni credits the top-tier design work to his innovative team who always strive to push forward, are open to criticism, and are nimble enough to deliver groundbreaking ideas.

We don’t have a formula. We don’t have a design book or anything like that. Stefan Antoni, Founder, SAOTA

It’s all about taking something that we’re already doing well, enrichening it, and making it that much better. Stefan Antoni, Founder, SAOTA

Regardless of which part of Stefan Antoni and SAOTA’s journey you look at, the way that they’ve managed to evolve their design ethos and have it recognized and appreciated on a global scale, is pure genius.